Is Kim Kardashian At The 2018 Grammys? It'll Likely All Depend On Kanye West

The 2018 Grammy Awards are about to arrive, and with it, some of music's most elite and powerful voices. Oh, and their spouses too. So, is Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Grammys? Husband Kanye West laid low for most of 2017, but it would be hard to believe that he would miss the 2018 ceremonies. Plus, Kim K is an icon in her own right. She does plenty of PR sans the hubs, but would she really attend a major music event if he wasn't also there?

This answer may rest on whether Yeezy is ready to return to the public eye, following a year that saw him reportedly recovering from mental health-related challenges. While it's unlikely Kardashian will make an appearance at the 2018 Grammys on behalf of West — they mostly keep their brands separate — if he is there, she'll definitely go to support him.

Kim K has attended the Grammy Awards in the past, though it helped that Kanye was nominated (and won!) the majority of the time. Since he has not released an album since 2016's The Life of Pablo, he's not up for any awards this year. So, the question remains: Is Kardashian at the 2018 Grammy Awards?

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As it turns out, the better question to ask might be "Is Kanye West at the 2018 Grammy Awards?" Kardashian doesn't need to attend. She's got her own things going on. Her brand doesn't necessarily require attendance at every major event, and she'll have global recognition regardless. But still, she's a deeply supportive wife, and loves to celebrate Yeezy's work, so if he's there, she's definitely there. If he isn't there, she'll likely come with a message, or potentially with younger sister Kylie Jenner. After all, Kourtney Kardashian is dating a model, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are dating NBA players, and Rob Kardashian is single. That leaves Kylie, who's dating musician Travis Scott.

Scott is nominated this year, for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. While he and Jenner have never officially confirmed their relationship, it's possible she would be there to support him. If Jenner goes, Kardashian might go, at least to take the pressure off Jenner. (There's no way Jenner could get out of a public event without being asked about her rumored boyfriend or baby.) If anything, Kardashian might go to take the heat (and suspicion) off of Jenner's presence at the 2018 Grammys. But if Jenner doesn't go, perhaps Kardashian shows up alone — she can say her presence is on behalf of herself and West, but really she'd be the Kardashian-Jenner family representative for Team Travis. A far-fetched theory? Maybe. Maybe not.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite all the possible theories, ultimately, it would make sense if Kim K skipped out on this year's Grammys. Her husband has spent most of the previous year out of the public eye, and he doesn't have any of his own work to support this year. They might take the opportunity to sit this one out, and let younger, newer artists get all of the attention. Maybe.

Or it would be inspiring to see the couple make their 2018 red carpet debut at an event honoring music, and it would show the media that West doesn't have to be nominated for an award to support his friends and collaborators. Fans will go crazy over attendees no matter what, so it's not like Kardashian's presence would detract from musicians'. On the other hand, the happy new parents might want a night in and a night off from the media.

On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian has been open about her struggles with anxiety, especially in the wake of her Paris robbery. If she doesn't have to attend a major awards show, she might opt to stay at home. After all, they have baby Chicago West to look after. If Kardashian is at the 2018 Grammy Awards, though, two things are for sure: Fans will want to know what she's wearing, and if Grammy nominee Scott is expecting a baby with her sister. Oh, and how West is doing, too.