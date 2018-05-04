Rapper Travis Scott dropped a new song on Friday that has everybody talking. While it's clear that the new tune features guest appearances by Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert, another voice on the track has fans wondering if Kylie Jenner is on Scott's new song, "Watch" too. Though very faint, a women's voice can be heard that sounds very similar to Jenner's. “We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies / And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby,” someone says as the song fades out. Although Jenner isn't officially credited on the song, People alluded to the notion that it's her voice in the track's closing. Genius also lists the lip kit entrepreneur as one of the song's participants.

Scott seemingly took the opportunity to turn the moment into a total family affair by adding his girlfriend and mother of his child to the song along with West, who is married to Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian West. On the song's credits on Spotify, West, Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert are listed, but no woman is mentioned, despite the song's outro. Regardless, fans are pretty sure it's her.

The musician and Jenner have been more public than ever with their relationship since welcoming their daughter Stormi Webster earlier this year. A source recently claimed to E! News, "Kylie and Travis are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship." The source added, "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born, and they now have an unbreakable bond."

The 20-year-old reality star recently hosted a lavish celebration for Scott's 26th birthday, renting out an entire Six Flags for the day. She also had a custom made birthday cake for Scott that featured the couple riding a roller coaster along with baby Stormi. Further proving that she's her beau's number-one fan, Jenner called Scott her "favorite musician of all time" during a recent interview conducted by Kim K, which was published in the U.K.'s Evening Standard. She said,

"I really love everything about it [the music]. The way it makes you feel. I just feel like I relate a lot to it now, and it's just fun. And he has music for every occasion. Whether you're just driving in the car, or you're in the club, or… yes."

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi in February, after keeping the pregnancy private for its entire duration. However, Jenner has been an open book since Stormi was born, sharing photos and updates about her new life as a mother. Speaking on the topic of motherhood during the Evening Standard interview, Jenner told Kardashian: "I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun. I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience."

In preparation for his new song's release Scott took to Twitter on Thursday to tease his new single "Watch," revealing artwork for the song which features a rollercoaster, skull, flowers and a gold Rolex watch. Rollercoasters seem to be an ongoing theme for the Texas-born entertainer — a detail that Jenner was certain to highlight throughout his recent birthday celebration.

"Watch" is the latest single from his upcoming third studio album, Astroworld, which the rapper revealed is named after a now defunct amusement park that he used to visit as a kid. Astroworld was a Six Flags Houston amusement park that shut down in 2005, according to ABC13.

Speaking on the direction and sound of his forthcoming project during a 2017 interview with GQ Style, Scott explained:

"They tore down AstroWorld to build more apartment space. That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city."

Together now for just over a year, Jenner and Scott seem to make a great team as they continue to pair up in many aspects of their lives and careers. While it remains unclear whether the voice in question on Scott's "Watch" is actually Jenner's, fans have to admit that it sounds a lot like her.