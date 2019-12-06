Except for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Fuller House has managed to attract all the main stars from the original Full House. Aunt Becky was no exception with Lori Loughlin appearing in the previous four seasons of the Netflix series. But don't expect to see Aunt Beck around the Fuller house this season. Following her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, Loughlin will not appear in Fuller House Season 5, as reported by Deadline.

In March 2019, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 to have their two daughters, Olivia Jade or Isabella Giannulli, recruited by the University of Southern California crew team despite the fact that they didn't play the sport. They were part of a larger college admissions scandal being prosecuted by the FBI that included fellow actor Felicity Huffman. While Huffman pled guilty and received a sentence of 14 days in prison along with community service and fines, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband have pled not guilty.

As of October, the couple was facing a new charge of alleged conspiracy to commit bribery. The New York Times reported on Nov. 1 that the high-profile couple pled not guilty to this additional charge as well. People reported on Nov. 27 that Loughlin and Giannulli are awaiting a trial date and sources told CNN that the Full House actor fears she may face prison time.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

After news of the admission scandal broke, the Hallmark Channel fired Loughlin from the TV show When the Heart Calls and the movie series Garage Sale Mysteries. But The Hollywood Reporter noted how Netflix and Warner Horizon Television, which produces Fuller House, didn't make an official statement about Loughlin. As of June, D.J. actor and Fuller House producer Candace Cameron Bure wouldn't definitively say what Loughlin's status on the show was.

Yet, Kimmy Gibbler actor Andrea Barber confirmed to Us Weekly in November that Loughlin was missing from the filming of the final season. "We wish she could be here because it definitely feels like there's a hole in our hearts and a hole on our set," Barber said on the Us Weekly podcast Watch With Us. "But we understand that this is the decision that was made, and we respect it. But she's always in our hearts forever. Every time we step on stage, she's in our hearts."

Michael Yarish/Netflix

While not regular fixtures like in Full House, Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky were still a presence in the reboot. They adopted a daughter, who they named Pamela, and provided their trademark advice to the kids. Becky even helped Stephanie with her decision to have a baby via in vitro fertilization with a surrogate. But there will be no more heartwarming family moments for Aunt Becky in Fuller House when it wraps up with the second half of Season 5 in 2020 as she faces legal consequences for her alleged actions for her real-life family.