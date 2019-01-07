Swifties hoping to see their favorite singer make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn will have to keep waiting. Taylor Swift didn't attend the 2019 Golden Globes carpet with Alwyn — who stars in The Favourite, which is up for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — but she did make an adorable cameo during E!'s pre-show coverage.

UPDATE 1: While she didn't walk the red carpet, Swift may be backstage at the Golden Globes to support Alwyn. Entertainment Weekly's Senior Editor, Patrick Gomez, posted on Twitter that he saw the singer entering the venue:

"SPOTTED AT #GOLDENGLOBES: @taylorswift13 being ushered in by security during last commercial break! Security almost plowed over Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys to get her backstage!"

UPDATE 2: About an hour into the Globes Globes ceremony, Swift made a surprise appearance and joined her Cats costar Idris Elba on stage. The pair presented the awards for Best Original Score — Motion Picture and Best Original Song — Motion Picture. The trophies went to First Man, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, respectively.

It's unclear if she'll be seated with Alwyn in the audience for the remainder of the Globes, but fans will definitely keep an eye out.

EARLIER: Despite not being at the awards in person, the singer did send a taped message to nominee Elisabeth Moss, who revealed back in September that the cast of The Handmaid's Tale have "Taylor Swift sing-alongs" behind the scenes of the Hulu drama, in order to deal with the show's heavy subject nature. During the red carpet show, host Ryan Seacrest surprised Moss with a video from Swift herself, who noted that she's a big fan of the show.

"Hey, it's Taylor," Swift said in the short clip. "I just wanted to do this video as a shoutout to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you're shooting Handmaid's Tale, because I'm a huge fan. I'm obsessed with the show." Swift also noted that when Moss admitted to the cast's secret love of her music, "all of my friends and my mom texted me," because they knew what a big fan she is.

In addition to wishing Moss good luck at the awards, Swift also noted that she "would love to meet [Moss] one day," which means that the singer's squad may have officially gotten a new member.

Alwyn, meanwhile, kept out of the spotlight on Sunday evening, simply posing for photos on the red carpet before ducking into the awards. Swift and Alwyn have kept their relationship under wraps since they reportedly first began dating back in May 2017.

However, in October, the singer did post a trailer for Alwyn's movie, The Favourite, on her Instagram account, encouraging fans to see the "phenomenal" film.(Swift also attended the movie's New York City premiere in September, Us Weekly reported.)

During the fall, Alwyn told British Vogue that he prefers that his personal life not be the focus of his interviews. He told the magazine,

"I’m aware people want to know about that side of things, I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

In December, the actor reinforced that idea when Alwyn told Esquire that he and Swift are very protective of their relationship. After being asked whether or not he'd asked anyone for "guidance" about handling his relationship in the public eye, Alwyn explained, "I didn't seek out advice on that. Because I know what I feel about it."

He continued, "I think there's a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don't want to and shouldn't have to."

Alwyn has rarely spoken explicitly about their romance, but back in October, he did very briefly praise Swift for encouraging her fans to vote in the midterm elections, which made headlines as one of the first times that the singer had waded into politics on social media.

According to the Twitter account, "Taylor Swift Updates," a reporter asked Alwyn at the U.K. premiere of The Favourite, "What do you make of Taylor Swift and all of her tweets that have been going out in terms of her political stance? We haven't really seen that before." In response, Alwyn praised his girlfriend, saying, "I think it's great. I think it's important."

Clearly, Swift and Alwyn are very happy keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, which means fans probably shouldn't expect to see the singer hitting any red carpets with him this awards season. Still, Swift must be cheering on her beau from home — and hopefully, she might even come out to a few after parties to celebrate with him along the way.