The Bachelor franchises are known for bringing back familiar faces, but who would have thought that we’d see Tia Booth, fresh off of Arie’s season, back so soon? Not that I’m mad about it — Tia was one of my favorite contestants from an otherwise very boring season of The Bachelor — but it’s only been a few months. Usually, we don’t see former contestants until at least Bachelor in Paradise. But given the little bit of drama that Tia has unwittingly brought to Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, she’s back. (More on that later.) Colton may be a part of Becca’s life now, so is Tia dating anyone after The Bachelor?

Bachelorette star Becca and Arkansas native Tia were BFFs during Arie’s season of The Bachelor, and Tia was thrilled that her bud Becca was named as the new Bachelorette — she even posted a very kind Instagram post touting Becca as a wonderful person and wishing her well on her journey. Remember, relationships aren’t real unless they’ve been sanctified on social media. Becca’s season started filming, and unfortunately, this is where it gets complicated — it turns out that Tia dated Colton, who is currently on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, before Colton ended up on the show. Say what?

On the June 4 episode of The Bachelorette, Colton told Becca about the relationship. "Prior coming onto this in January, I had a relationship with Tia. And I wanted to make sure to explain, sort of, that we had a weekend together, and we had a good time, but for me, the timing wasn’t right to grow what was a spark into a flame," Colton admitted. "If my feelings were strong enough, I wouldn’t have came on this. And I think that, what I know of you, we could have a ton, whereas it wasn’t there with her." Needless to say, Becca wasn't thrilled, and she told Colton that it all made her feel a little sick. Colton’s timeline seems legitimate, though — any free time that would have overlapped between Tia coming back from Arie’s season and Colton leaving for Becca’s season would have been short and sweet.

According to Life & Style, Colton watched Arie’s season of The Bachelor and liked Tia right away, sliding into her DMs the first chance he got. It’s a little strange that a guy who dated Tia, Becca’s pal, would end up on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, but it didn’t seem very serious and the producers probably though it would guarantee a modicum of drama for the show. Fortunately, it seems like Tia and Becca are besties still. Tia doesn’t seem to be dating anyone right now — her social media is focused on her and her friends and all of the adventures she’s currently having. Not a romantic post in sight! If she has someone special in her life, she’s keeping it close to the vest, which is totally cool, too. She is also getting that sweet macaroni spon money from Velveeta, which is the best spon con I’ve ever seen from a Bachelor Nation star ever, and I am a regular subscriber to all of their channels. You get that cheesy cheese, girl.

As for how Tia will affect the rest of the season of The Bachelorette, that remains to be seen. Becca told Entertainment Tonight, "Yeah, [Tia and Colton] did have a past, so that's something Tia and I had conversations about. They dated. I don't know how serious it was, but you'll see all of that unfold throughout the season." Well, at least Tia and Becca talked about it? Becca seems to really like Colton, too. She told Entertainment Tonight, "What really drew me to [Colton] that first night was the fact that he had started a nonprofit [for cystic fibrosis], and that's something near and dear to my heart because two of my cousins have it. So night one, I felt like we really connected over that."

Well, Colton has now connected with two people from Bachelor Nation — and Tia, at least, seems to be completely over it and doing her own thing.