Ah, May has arrived. Let the flowers bloom, the seasonal allergies rage, and the excitement surrounding Tom Tom reach fever pitch. The bar that Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd created with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval will reportedly open soon, but when will Tom Tom start taking reservations? Sorry to be the harbinge-SUR of disappointing news, but the Vanderpump Rules stars still have not announced when fans will be able to start booking seats at Tom Tom. Yes, it's getting down to the Sexy Unique Wire, but stay patient, fellow Pump fans.

On Monday’s jaw-dropper of a season finale, Patrick Meagher made a fool of himself in front of LVP, Jax Taylor quit his job at SUR, and Brittany Cartwright set forth on her journey toward moving on from her volatile relationship with Jax (spoiler alert: the journey did not last long). However, the finale wasn’t all heartbreak and cringe sweat-inducing interactions. The episode also included a pleasant enough scene where Sandoval and Schwartz welcomed their castmates to the Tom Tom construction site so everyone could see just how far the bar has come. They've made even more progress since the "progress party" happened. So much progress that Tom Tom will ostensibly open its doors to the Sexy Unique Masses relatively soon.

When Sandoval appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, he revealed that he and his business partners were projecting a late May or early June opening day for Tom Tom. Neither your eyes nor your calendar deceive you: Vanderpump Rules diehards could feasibly be slurping down slushie dry ice concoctions off of spoons in LVP's newest establishment within the next several weeks. And when Tom Tom finally does open, Pump fans will probably show up in droves, ready and eager to see the final product. And like SUR and PUMP, Tom Tom will probably remain a popular destination for Pump fans for years to come.

It is time to come face to face with a harsh truth: There is only so much room in this Sexy Unique Establishment, which means the bar can only let in so many people at a time. And again, given how fired up the Pump fandom is for this new LVP joint, it feels safe to predict that Tom Tom will be busy for a while. And its popularity may — gasp — make it so it's tough to get in.

Can you imagine making the pilgrimage to Tom Tom on a balmy summer night, only to find out that the place is at capacity and there is no chance of getting in? The horror. So, what can one do to make certain that they do not arrive to the bar only to find out that it's full? Well, one could just chance it and/or pray to Giggy that the place isn't already at capacity that evening. Or one could make a reservation and circumvent that stress entirely... if there was a way to make reservations, that is.

There may be a way to make reservations one day, but it appears as though that option is currently not available. The bar's phone number is not listed online, and I was unable to track down an official Tom Tom website or any social media accounts. What's a proactive Pump Rules fan supposed to do? Send a reservation request to 8932 Santa Monica Blvd. via carrier pigeon and hope for the best?

We know where Tom Tom is. We know what the bar will (probably) look like. We know what the waitstaff will wear. We know what the drink menu will include. But we do not know when exactly Tom Tom will be open for business or when it will start taking reservations. Carrier pigeons, assemble.