Bachelor Nation fans were got off guard by the early elimination of Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile by Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. His premature exit from The Bachelorette Season 14 stage didn't affect him too negatively, however, as Joe Amabile's comments on Bachelor in Paradise show that he's still optimistic about finding his one true love on the summer Bachelor spinoff.

Season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin clearly didn't get the memo that Joe would be a hot commodity amongst fans upon their first meeting. Because, the reality star sent the Chicago native home during the very first rose ceremony of the season — to much of the internet's demise. According to Joe, however, he didn't take the rejection too hard, later admitting that he let his nerves get the best of him. While talking to Entertainment Tonight about his night one disaster, Joe said,

"I was nervous. It just threw me off my game, and from there I felt like such an idiot! It was hard to open up or make friends; I was so unsure of myself … Becca and I did have a little more conversation … I expected to stay a little longer, but if she didn’t feel a connection right away, I would've rather gone home than be there for a couple weeks and then have gone home. So I guess it worked out for the best."

Lucky for Joe, there were so many people rooting for his epic return to the Bachelor Nation stage all over the internet — including that of the show's host Chris Harrison.

Outcries for more "Grocery Store Store" seemingly led to the grocery store owner being welcomed to Paradise. And according to the Chicago native, his time on the Bachelor spinoff was well spent. While speaking with People about his experience, Joe said, "I had a good time [on Bachelor in Paradise]. There wasn’t really anyone I was looking to meet. I just went into it."

"I’m just looking to find someone," he added. "I’m ready." Fans are seemingly just as enthused to watch Joe find love, too, and shared their excitement about the 32-year-old hopping back into the Bachelor Nation fold all over Twitter.

So far it's been announced that, along with Grocery Store Joe, a ton of Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites from both Becca's and Arie Luyendyk's seasons will be in the Paradise mix, as well as a couple of Rachel Lindsay's former suitors. Oh, and there's bound to be drama, especially with Tia Booth and Colton Underwood being on the Paradise isle as well. As for Joe, if he kept the same optimism on the island as he did while speaking with People recently, he's bound to have had a great time — while sorting through some pretty awesome personalities in the process.

The Chicago native didn't mention anyone who connected with in particular, but the way fans have been fawning over him since his Bachelorette introduction totally hints that there should be quite a few Paradise suitors vying for his attention, too. But fans will just have to wait until Paradise Season 5 makes its way to television Tuesday, Aug. 7 to see just who his suitors are.