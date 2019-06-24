Relaxation is a must before a wedding. As you can see below, Joe Jonas' photo with Sophie Turner and their dog proves they all need rest prior to the couple's big day that is reportedly taking place very soon in France. The Jonas Brothers singer and Turner, along with family and friends, have recently been hanging out in Paris, France causing many fans to speculate that Jonas and Turner's rumored second wedding is happening in the near future. If so, at least they are taking as many naps as possible prior to their celebration that has most likely involved a lot of planning.

The musician's photo shows him cuddling with the Game of Thrones star and one of their two pups, Porky Basquiat or Waldo Picasso, in bed. Jonas appropriately captioned the sweet Instagram that he shared on Monday, "Nap game strong." They really do make an adorable couple — and even more so when they take pictures with their dogs.

As previously stated, it appears Jonas and Turner are going to say "I do" again soon. They first tied the knot on May 1 in Las Vegas. Ever since then, The Sun reported that they would have a bigger wedding abroad, specifically in France and over Glastonbury weekend that is being held this year on June 26 through June 30.

According to a source who spoke with The Sun, "They plan several parties across four days and one will be an outdoor festival. They have been contacting some of their favorite artists to ensure it’s a star-studded affair." The Sun even reported that their wedding would be on June 29.

Well, it seems like The Sun was right, if you ask Dr. Phil. Yes, that Dr. Phil. On June 22, Turner posted a selfie with Jonas showing the two getting ready to kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. Dr. Phil commented (via Comments By Celebs) on the Dark Phoenix star's Instagram, "Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!"

If Dr. Phil's calculation is correct, that means Jonas and Turner are getting married on June 29. For those wondering why the talk show host would be invited to the wedding, well, he has a connection to the family. The Jonas Brothers appeared on Dr. Phil's podcast, Phil in the Blanks, in June. Plus, the psychologist's son, Jordan McGraw, is opening up for the band during their Happiness Begins tour.

Both the GoT actor and Jonas also previously commented on their nuptials. In March, Jonas dished to James Corden that they were having a summer wedding. During a May appearance on The Graham Norton Show following their Vegas marriage, the host joked with Turner about her other big day, "It's in France. 15th of July...I have no idea." Turner replied about her wedding date, "That was a pretty good guess."

It definitely seems like Turner and Jonas' second ceremony is happening right around the corner. Whatever the case, let's hope the two are kind enough to share photos, because you know it's going to be another unforgettable event.