A former Office star deserves to be crowned prom king for his latest good deed. John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom for students who are missing the high school dance due to the coronavirus. Through his Some Good News (SGN) web series, Krasinski wants to help teens have at least some form of a prom, even though they still have to stay home.

The Quiet Place star will also DJ the live virtual event. He's already provided an invitation link for the prom that will take place on YouTube on Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. All anyone has to do is wear their chosen attire, click on the link, and then dance like no one is watching.

On April 15, Krasinski announced his virtual prom with a fun video. "Ok ok... so one of our favorite segments on @somegoodnews is 'What’d I miss?'" he tweeted. "And I just can’t take it anymore how much all you guys are missing prom. So let’s do something about it!" Some unknown "friends" will also help him host prom. Knowing the actor and director, he could potentially reel in some big celebrities similar to when he reunited with Steve Carell and had the original Hamilton cast sing together for SGN.

Krasinski's virtual prom might just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to celebs helping students celebrate major milestones during the pandemic. There have been may requests for celebrities to brighten students' lives, including high school and college seniors who won't have graduation ceremonies. One particular student, 17-year-old Lincoln Debenham from Los Angeles, went viral after asking former President Barack Obama to deliver a "national commencement address" virtually for the class of 2020. "In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice," Debenham tweeted on April 14.

An Obama spokesperson, Katie Hill, told CNN they were "very flattered" by the tweets, but didn't provide any further comment. It's unclear if Obama will grant Debenham's wish, but, until then, students can hopefully find comfort in Krasinski's virtual prom.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.