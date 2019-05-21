The Teigen-Legend family can't help but be adorable. If you're in need of further proof of their sweetness, you need to see John Legend's new photo of Miles. The Voice coach shared the image on Instagram on Tuesday and it will definitely make you fall in love with Miles all over again. He's just too cute to handle — and is growing up so fast.

As you can see below, Legend's picture of Miles shows his baby boy sitting in a tiny chair with a massive stuffed bear behind him, all while wearing a heart-melting smile on his face. There's also a chalkboard propped in front of the now 1-year-old detailing some major life updates, including that Miles now has six teeth, he loves taking swim lessons (just like his dad!), and his favorite song is "Old McDonald Had a Farm." Legend captioned the Instagram,

"Miles update. Does this mean I have to pose for another one?"

First of all, let's discuss for a moment how much Miles and Legend look alike. Miles is basically Legend's twin. In the picture below, Miles is the spitting image of his father. It's truly wild how much they resemble one another.

As for Legend's caption, he's referring to that time in February that he sat in front of a chalkboard just like Miles did at nine months and gave updates about his life. You can check out the hilarious photo for yourself below. The first picture is obviously of Legend, whereas the second image showcased Miles.

The father and son also sat the same exact way, all while he held the chalkboard similarly. Better yet, Legend even smiled and had his mouth open the same as Miles. They weren't messing around when it came to this photoshoot — and proving yet again how much Miles is his father's son. The "Preach" artist wrote next to the Instagram,

"John, you are the father"

Teigen also posted the same two images on Instagram. Next to the one of Miles, she wrote, "9 months of this perfect." As for the photo of Legend, she hilariously captioned it, "wow they grow up so fast."

Speaking of growing up fast, it's hard to believe Miles is already a year old. Legend and Teigen probably feel the same way, especially since they celebrated Miles' first birthday on May 16. The Cravings: Hungry For More author posted an Instagram in honor of Miles' special day (yes, your heart will melt — again) and wrote, "'I can’t believe I’m 1 today!!!!' Happy birthday to the absolute best baby boy I could ever imagine having."

Legend, also got in on Miles' big day by sharing yet another squeezable picture of his son and captioned it, "Our beautiful boy is 1 year old today! We love you, Miles!"

It only seems like yesterday that Miles was born. Now, here Legend is sharing life news about Miles Theodore Stephens and how he loves to dance. Where does the time go? Who knows if Legend will take another photo of himself imitating Miles in front of the chalkboard, but if he does you know he'll go above and beyond to make sure they look identical.