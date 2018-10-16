There's no doubt about it: Jordan Kimball has been through the ringer when it comes to his love life. He fell head over heels for Jenna Cooper on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, and long story short, their breakup has been very public. Nevertheless, Jordan is still hopeful about finding love, according to a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. If there's one thing that The Bachelor and BIP viewers know, it's that Jordan is all about promoting optimism and confidence.

Jordan explained to ET, "That's how you end up on the show, ya know Bachelor Nation is looking for love." Fair enough. Finding love is a part of the premise of The Bachelor franchise. So where is Jordan's head at these days? The Wilhelmina model shared,

"Love is lost, you continue, you recover and you move on and we'll see. My girl is out there for me. I'll find her."

That seems entirely possible, since Bachelor Nation fell for Jordan's modeling poses and one-liners during his time on the franchise, and people cannot help rooting for him. Who knows, maybe he'll wind up back on Paradise one day.

Even though Jordan said he's more than ready to move forward, the Jenna breakup is still very much in the news. On Monday, Jenna's rep released a statement about the forensic examination of the texts in her phone, as well as her relationship with Jordan. She claimed, "After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically." (Bustle reached out to Jordan's team for comment on these claims, but did not hear back.)

Overall, it seems like Jenna may have had the last word in the breakup saga. When asked about Jenna's statement, Jordan kept it simple, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I've already put that behind me, so I'm good." Maybe this actually will be the end of the back-and-forth that started in September.

As a refresher, Jordan and Jenna's engagement (and relationship) came to an end when supposed text screenshots were released and cheating allegations ensued. Ever since, Jenna strongly denied the cheating claims, calling the texts "fraudulent."

While there are lots of questions remaining, Jordan refused to talk poorly about his ex in interviews. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jordan said, "I will not lash out, I will not try to convince people that she is a bad person. You will not see me pursue any kind of vengeance on her. I care about Jenna."

Still, the breakup has gotten pretty messy. Jenna posted about her forensic analysis of her phone on Instagram and Twitter, and she still maintains her innocence in the situation.

On Oct. 5, Jordan shared a letter from Jenna's lawyer on his Instagram, which accused him of fabricating those incriminating texts. (It still remains unclear exactly where those texts came from, but Reality Steve, who originally published them, tweeted he still stands by the story.)

All of this super public drama would be more than enough to discourage most people when it comes to finding love. Or at the very least, shy away from pursuing relationships for a bit.

Jordan is not one of those people. As he's said himself, before he puts on his socks in the morning, Jordan puts on his confidence. While it sounds like he's been greatly affected by this breakup, he's still keeping his head up.