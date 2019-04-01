Jordyn Woods Liked Kylie Jenner’s Latest Stormi Video, Suggesting All The Drama Is Old News

Could Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods be on the road towards a reconciliation? Well, thanks to social media, it appears that the two BFFs may have put any drama behind them. Jordyn Woods liked Kylie Jenner's latest Stormi video on Instagram, which has prompted some to wonder whether all is good between the once-tight besties.

On April 1, Jenner posted yet another incredibly adorable video of her daughter. In the most recent clip, Stormi could be seen carrying her mini Birkin bag while she walked down the steps, with some help from her pops, Travis Scott. The Life of Kylie star captioned the post, "she won’t let go of that purse 👛 😫." I feel ya, Stormi, because if I had a mini Birkin bag, I wouldn't be letting go of it either.

The video, being as cute as can be, naturally garnered plenty of attention from Jenner's family and fans alike. But, the most interesting engagement of the post happened to come from Woods, aka the reality star's longtime (former?) bestie, who liked the post. At first, it doesn't sound as though this would be anything major. After all, Woods has liked and commented on countless snaps from Jenner in the past, and has been featured in just as many.

But, considering the drama concerning Woods, Khloé Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson, which has led to a reported falling-out between Jenner and her best friend, it's definitely interesting to see this kind of positive engagement between the two. While this Instagram like doesn't necessarily indicate that the pair is 100% back to their bestie ways, it does suggest that there's no bad blood, which would definitely be a good thing.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In addition to the IG like suggesting the drama has faded, Jenner recently addressed a rumor that she put the Jordy Lip Kits on sale, telling The New York Times, "That is just not my character," she told the publication, "I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn't actually put it on sale."

Back in mid-February, sources such as TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported that Thompson and Kardashian had split after the basketball player supposedly cheated on the Revenge Body star with Jenner's longtime bestie. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson for comment on the situation, but did not hear back.) Following that news, it was reported by People that Woods had moved out of the Life of Kylie star's house.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith on March 1, Woods discussed the entire situation, addressing everything from the cheating rumors to her relationship with the Kardashian family. In the interview, she said that there was "never anything intimate" that went down between her and the Cleveland Cavaliers player. While she didn't go into detail about the state of her friendship with Jenner, she did say that the two had been in contact since the news of the scandal emerged.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner and Woods' friendship was still on the rocks as of March 6. A source told the publication that they "have communicated, but not much." They went on to say that any sort of reconciliation between them depends on how Kardashian feels about it. "Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe," they told ET, and later continued, "Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness.”

Woods' like wasn't the only interesting part of Jenner's Instagram post. Additionally, it was interesting to note that Scott was featured in the video, especially considering the recent cheating accusations surrounding the rapper and Jenner. (Scott's reps previously denied the rumors, telling Entertainment Tonight in early March, "Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat.") Based on his appearance in this clip with his daughter, it would appear that he's still on good terms with his family (and with Jenner, more specifically).

So, not only is Jenner's video of Stormi just so adorable, but it's also (possibly) helped shed some light on some of the reality star's most important relationships.