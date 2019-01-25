They've already tied the knot, but Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding plans are still coming together. As reported by People, a source told the publication that Bieber and Baldwin are planning a beach wedding to celebrate their union with friends and family, possibly as early as April or May. The couple announced their marriage in 2018 on Thanksgiving Day, but it seems they had a civil courthouse ceremony the first time around. Now they're looking forward to having a religious ceremony — and the big event sounds like it could be a destination wedding.

People's source revealed, "Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations. They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding." And if Bieber's recent Instagram activity is any indication, his friend Kylie Jenner may be giving him and Baldwin ideas with her beach vacation photos. On Saturday, Jan. 19, Jenner shared a stunning pool-side photo from her tropical family vacation with boyfriend Travis Scott and her daughter Stormi to Instagram. Bieber commented, "Wow lucky where's the invite to hails and i." This led to a sweet exchange between the celebs, but maybe Jenner also recommended her hideaway for the happy couple — it's definitely scenic, as her stunning photos so beautifully illustrated.

They may not have all of the details ironed out, but that's because Baldwin and Bieber are taking extra care to plan their perfect wedding. A recent report from TMZ claimed that the newlyweds were set to hold the ceremony in March, but some of their loved ones wouldn't be able to attend. A previous report from Page Six stated they had first planned on a February wedding. It's now looking like they won't be getting married (again) until the spring at the earliest, but it seems that what's most important to the couple is that their family and friends will be there to witness their big day.

In the meantime, it sounds like they're having fun planning the special event. "Although they are already married, they both want their wedding to be perfect," People's source said. "Hailey is working closely with their planner and figuring everything out. She is very excited to plan her wedding." And since she and Bieber are already legally married they can take their time to get all of the details just right.

Knowing there's no rush has to take some of the pressure off, and it may even allow them to indulge in designing the destination wedding of the year. Their ceremony sounds like it will be a celebration of their love more than anything else, and if they want that celebration to take place on a sunny beach, then they're unlikely to get any complaints from their guests. Beaches are inherently romantic, and this PDA-loving couple could definitely create the ultimate tropical ceremony just by bringing their penchant for cuteness to the proceedings.

Since Baldwin and Bieber surprised the world with their first wedding announcement, there's a good chance they'll shock everyone with their second one too. But if their covert planning leads to beautiful, beach-y wedding photos and lots of Instagrams of the happy couple frolicking in the ocean, then the long wait for their second wedding day will definitely have been worth it.