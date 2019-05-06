Even though Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick didn't meet during her season of The Bachelorette, their ties to the ABC franchise brought them together. They may not be on reality TV together at the moment, but they've shared a lot about their relationship on her podcast and through social media. Plus, Kaitlyn’s new comments about dating Jason will make Bachelor fans even more sure that they’re a great match.

In a recent interview with E! News, the former Bachelorette lead gushed over her man. She shared,

"Jason is the most stable human being I've ever met in my life. He is an absolute rock for me. I've never met anyone like that."

She continued, "I don't even know how to put it into words of the kind of person he is. He's just the kind of person that your dad would hope you would marry." Yes, she said the "M" word. This relationship is that serious.

She wasn't done — Kaitlyn had even more praise for Jason. She declared, "He's everything. He's hilarious. He's so driven. He's smart. He's well-spoken. He loves his family. He's romantic. Like, he's everything." Everything? Wow, that's a major declaration. Still, it's a sentiment that most Bachelorette fans agree with. Jason is a fan-favorite, after all.

Aside from talking about Jason himself, Kaitlyn discussed why their relationship is so great, even though she lives in Nashville and he's in Seattle. Kaitlyn explained, "I think healthy communication is what makes long distance work and a lot of FaceTimes." Then, she confessed,

"To be honest, we've been really fortunate enough to fly and travel and be able to meet up on the weekends so I still get to see him quite a bit for doing long distance."

The perks of being social media influencers, right?

However, being big on social media isn't always a good thing. Sometimes it does invite criticism directed at Kaitlyn and Jason. As fans know, this is Kaitlyn's second major relationship within Bachelor Nation. She was engaged to her final rose recipient Shawn Booth for over three years. Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their split in November 2018. Soon after, Kaitlyn and Jason started hanging out, and they officially confirmed their relationship in January.

Unfortunately, the relatively short time in between relationships means that Jaitlyn was not universally embraced right away. However, they are getting a lot of love now. She admitted to E! News, "I really couldn't believe how many people were supporting us and could genuinely see the happiness between us." Kaitlyn shared a similar sentiment with Bustle last month, saying, "I feel so much support from everybody. I mean I know everyone looks happy on Instagram, but I feel like people can really genuinely see my happiness."

While yes, it does seem like this relationship started shortly after Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their split, fans don't know the true timeline of what happened behind closed doors. And even if they did, it's really no one's business how "soon" Kaitlyn found love again. She confessed to E! News,

"I just always know that at the end of the day, I think I knew for the past half of the year that [my last relationship] wasn't going to work and I tried to make it work and at the end of the day, he just couldn't see himself with me."

And that cannot be said for Jason, who clearly sees himself with the former Bachelorette long-term. During a Jan. 21 appearance on Good Morning America, Jason explained why he was so happy not to be the Bachelor. He said, "[If I was the Bachelor] I wouldn’t have met someone very special to me right now — Kaitlyn." Awww!

Sure, these two did not meet filming a Bachelor show, but they can still thank the reality TV franchise for bringing them together. And thanks to their openness with their relationship updates, they also have the support of the Bachelor fandom.