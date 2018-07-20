The royal family is apparently globetrotting, based on a new report. According to Hello! Magazine, Kate Middleton and Prince William are on a family vacation right now. The most special part about this reported excursion? It would mark the first time that the growing royal family has gone on holiday as a family of five after the birth of Prince Louis. The outing would also mark an important milestone for the couple's eldest child, Prince George. Hello! reported that the youngster will turn 5 on July 22, which is a big moment to celebrate (especially while in the Caribbean). So it definitely sounds like it would be an all-around fun vacay for the now-family of five.

According to the source, the royal crew, along with Middleton's family, traveled to the island of Mustique, which lies in the Caribbean. The publication did note that Kensington Palace did not confirm the report, but cited evidence from Twitter users to back up their claim.

Apparently, Mustique is fit for royalty, which makes sense considering that it's one of the Duke and Duchess' favorite vacay spots. According to People, the couple has visited the island on many different occasions over the years. On one of their previous visits, the publication reported that William and Middleton took a "babymoon" of sorts when the mom-of-three was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. As Hello! Magazine also noted, the island has over 100 lovely villas to choose from and, maybe more importantly, also lies under a no-fly zone. In other words, they would certainly have a lot of privacy during their stay.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the family of five is indeed on vacation in Mustique, it wouldn't necessarily come as a surprise to eagle-eyed royal watchers. Not only is the locale one of the fam's favorites, but there are no reported upcoming engagements for the Duke or Duchess of Cambridge listed on the royal family's official website. Seeing as though they don't have anything on deck in terms of work, it would make sense that the crew stole away to the Caribbean for some rest and relaxation.

Additionally, Middleton is on maternity leave from her royal duties, minus a couple of specific engagements. So it's possible that the Duchess is simply enjoying some time off in the tropical location with her three young children, and the rest of her family, in tow.

This latest, reported excursion comes after quite the busy spring for the Cambridge crew. First of all, obviously, the family grew by one in April. As Kensington Palace reported via Twitter, Middleton gave birth to the couple's third child, Louis, on April 23. And his birth wasn't the only exciting event that the British royals celebrated.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the biggest events for the family came on May 19, which marked the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Even though Middleton had given birth to her third child mere weeks before the festivities, the Duchess of Cambridge still appeared at St. George's Chapel to support her brother-in-law and his new wife.

The pair has been busy with a few other events as well, despite Middleton being on maternity leave. They joined the rest of the family at the traditional Trooping the Colour on June 9, per Harper's Bazaar. The duo also held Louis' christening on July 9 and the made an appearance at the RAF 100th year celebration the day after.

Considering the fact that the royal couple has been quite busy over the last few months, it's safe to say that the wonderful family of five is very deserving of some time off at a gorgeous Caribbean getaway.