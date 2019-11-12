Kate Middleton's Blazer & Tapered Pants Are Winter Workwear Must-Haves

Kate Middleton's perennially perfect blow out and chic coat dresses are her signature. However, the Duchess of Cambridge just stepped out in the ideal inspiration outfit for your winter workwear wardrobe. Kate Middleton's blazer and tapered pants are a classic meets fun combination you'll want in your own closet asap — much like every other piece she wears.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Middleton, as well as husband Prince William, attended a celebration for volunteers with Shout, a UK-based program that offers round-the-clock texting services for those experiencing crisis. The program is available nationwide on all major mobile careers. At the event, held at the Troubadour White City Theatre in London, Middleton meet with and spoke to the volunteers, thanking them for their work with the organization.

For the daytime occasion, Middleton chose an ensemble that could double as everyone's workwear uniform. She paired her grey, plaid Smythe blazer — a rewear for the Duchess and an item she owns in two colors — with a pair of bright, burgundy tapered pants from brand Joseph. To finish the look, she added a simple white tee shirt beneath the blazer and wore Gianvito Rossi block heel pumps. The result? Chic workwear that you can absolutely cop for yourself.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As you may imagine, Middleton's look is not exactly bargain priced. Her pumps alone retail for nearly $700, and while the exactly blazer is no longer available, similar Smythe styles ring in around the $700 price point as well. Of course, if you want to splurge, do you. However, thanks to the classic nature of Middleton's ensemble, it is possible to find more affordable alternatives for her look.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Colored pants have been popular for several seasons now, and clearly, based on Middleton's ensemble, that isn't changing. Thanks to their continued popularity, finding alternatives to her Joseph trousers is relatively simple.

Loft's burgundy twill skinny trousers are not quite as bright as Middleton's Joseph pair, but with a similar silhouette and a price tag that's slashed by over 75%, these pants are a great option.

If burgundy isn't the hue for you, there are several colors available from a myriad of affordable brands including this hunter green pair of pants from ASOS. The color is just as ideal for the fall and winter seasons as Middleton's burgundy pair, but the change in color allows you to embody the Duchess's look without being an exact copy.

Much like her tapered pant, Middleton's blazer is also simple to duplicate. With the piece being such a wardrobe staple and perfect for everything from streetwear to workwear, several brands offer them including royal favorite J. Crew.

Middleton's Zara appreciation is well documented. From the brand's jeans to its dresses, Middleton's worn several of the fashion forward yet affordable brand's items. Turning to Zara for a more affordable blazer allows Middleton style lovers to grab a piece from one of her favorite brands and cop her look at the same time.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sure, maybe your closet won't consist of a $700 blazer and pumps, but you can still snag Middleton's workwear style for yourself.