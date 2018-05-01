Kesha's triumphant return to making music just keeps getting better. Last December, the "Praying" singer announced that she is joining Macklemore on a North American tour this summer. In a new cover story with Cosmopolitan, Kesha opened up about music getting her through difficult times, and it will make you realize just how strong Kesha truly is.

The singer told Cosmo,

“I would write, and pain would turn into art, and the art would turn into healing, and the healing turned into a record. And then I was nominated for a Grammy!”

Even though most people's stories about navigating their way out of a painful period probably wouldn't end in a Grammy nomination, Kesha's story about using songwriting as therapy can likely inspire anyone. It's even been proven by science that daily creativity helps improve mental health, and the fact that Kesha found writing as a therapeutic outlet only offers further evidence that art can help a person heal. As Carrie Fisher once said, as quoted by Meryl Streep, "Take your broken heart, make it into art." And that's exactly what Kesha did.

Since October 2014, Kesha's personal battles overshadowed her thriving pop career, when the singer sued producer Dr. Luke over sexual assault and abuse allegations. (Dr. Luke has repeatedly and adamantly denied these claims, and Kesha remains legally tied to the music producer.) Before she came out with the Grammy-nominated album Rainbow in 2017, her last album Warrior came out in 2012. That five-year hiatus was filled with headline-grabbing lawsuits against Dr. Luke (real name, Lukasz Gottwald), both in New York and Los Angeles.

Considering that Kesha spent years embroiled in legal battles with her record label, it's not too surprising that the singer has changed over the years. When Kesha was a new artist with the 2010 album Animal, she championed partying all night and questionable dental hygiene practices. Her top songs include "TiK ToK," "Timber," "We R Who We R," and "Die Young," Billboard reports, and none of these songs sound like the more somber and intense songs on 2017's Rainbow.

In her interview with Cosmo, Kesha insisted that her tour will still have as much energy this summer as they have in the past. "I’m not, like, a sad sap now," the singer said. She continued, "There are a couple of ballads, but my show is still extremely fun... There’s an awesome band, and there’s dancing and glitter. That’s a promise I will keep — there will always be glitter." That's good news, because one of the most memorable lyrics of "We R Who We R" is, "I've got that glitter on my eyes / Stockings ripped all up the side / Looking sick and sexified / So let's go."

Of course, Kesha will still have glitter on her new tour — she is who she is. On an Instagram post from December 2017, Kesha shared a BTS video of Kim Kardashian at a photoshoot for which she posed naked, covered in gold glitter. Kesha captioned the post, "Beautiful and thank you for jamming to my music whilst covered in my essence."

Even though Kesha had to postpone her tour in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan earlier this spring because of a knee injury, it seems like she — yet again — is bouncing back. And it seems like she's even feeling more confidant than ever before. In her interview with Cosmo, Kesha said, “I’ve taken ownership of myself. I’m taking control of my life and my name and the music it’s attached to.”

It's good to hear that Kesha is planning to return to her music with an empowering mindset. The singer's fans probably have a lot of incredible music to look forward to, which what everyone is "Praying" for, really.