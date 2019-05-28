The Jonas Brothers not only have each other, but the singers also have very special significant others in their lives. From time to time, the brothers can't help but praise their wives. For example, Kevin Jonas shared a tribute for his wife Danielle Jonas on Instagram on May 28. Just wait until you read what he wrote for her. His post is absolutely beautiful and might even make your heart melt.

Next to two photos of Danielle with their daughters, Valentina and Alena, Kevin gushed,

"Days like these as I travel and bring our music around the world, I am so grateful for my amazing partner @daniellejonas. You are the true rock star. Every day you give yourself to be the best mother and friend to me and our girls. Thank you. Can’t say it enough for what you do for our family. I love you."

Danielle sweetly commented,

"Love you Kev .. We miss you but we are so proud of you."

Ever since The Jonas Brothers reunited, they've constantly been promoting their new music. They are even going on tour together, so they are busier than ever, meaning the brothers are away from their spouses a lot. Dealing with that type of schedule can't be easy, but they all seem to make it work. Based on Kevin's post, he is truly appreciative of Danielle and their life together. She has clearly gone above and beyond as a wife, a mother, and a supportive partner.

Kevin Jonas/Instagram (screenshot)

This isn't the first time Kevin has applauded Danielle on social media. In late March, he once again thanked Danielle for handling his life as a traveling artist. Next to a photo of his wife from The Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" music video, Kevin wrote,

"Just want to say thank you to @daniellejonas for being such an amazing mother. Always putting your self second to the well-being of our girls. I know how hard it is to not be in the same place all the time but just wanted to say thank you for supporting me and loving me through it all. I missed you tonight so much. Be home soon baby."

If that isn't enough, for Mother's Day 2019, he posted a photo of himself, Daniella, Valentina, and Alena on Instagram. Of course, Kevin couldn't help but pen the loveliest caption, which read,

"I can’t say enough about this incredible woman. You are the most amazing mother and best friend anyone can ask for. You always put yourself second to the needs of others and especially our family. You amaze me every day! I love you @daniellejonas happy Mother’s Day!"

Do you think these two are in love? Yeah, there's no argument there. They've been married for almost 10 years already and there's no denying they are still head over heels for each other. Like Danielle told PopSugar in April 2015, "After a certain point, when we were dating, we knew that we were meant to be together. We wanted to get married. The funny thing is, [we] still feel that way."

As much as many understandably rave about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Kevin and Danielle definitely deserve a lot of praise. They've been together the longest and have figured out how to make their love for one another a priority. No wonder they continue to gush over one another.