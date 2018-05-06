The NBA playoffs wait for no one — not even the Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian supported Tristan Thompson at the playoff game on Saturday, May 5, and having her in the crowd might have been good luck since the Cleveland Cavaliers eked out a win at 105-103 over the Toronto Raptors. It may surprise some to hear that Kardashian attended her boyfriend's game in the wake of the NBA star allegedly stepping out on her while she was pregnant with the couple's first child. Haters to the left, though, because the Revenge Body star was just at the game to be a supportive partner.

This is the second time Kardashian and Thompson have been spotted together in recent weeks — they also went to lunch together in Cleveland, on May 4, as reported by Yahoo News and other outlets. Kardasian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, on April 12 of this year. At the same time, rumors of Thompson allegedly seeing other women were just beginning to break. Neither party has publicly addressed the allegations. (Bustle reached out to Thompson's agent and Kardashian's rep for comment on the videos and the rumors at the time, but has not heard back.)

Kardashian has turned off commenting on her Instagram account, but that could be for any reason. After all, the youngest Kardashian sister is a clothing designer, TV personality, a new mom, and dating a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers during an exciting playoffs run. She's allowed to post some photos without input from the peanut gallery.

One thing fans can't say for sure is whether spotting Kardashian at Thompson's playoff game with the Cavaliers means everything between them is 100 percent back to normal. ELLE reports that the couple are living together again, but People's sources for that story aren't confirmed. This is likely an emotional time for both of them, so it makes sense that they'd want to keep publicity-related things low-key for now.

Kardashian's family, of course, has come to her defense against the cheating rumors. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have both made statements that allude to the circumstances, but obviously their first priority is making sure the new mom and her baby are healthy, happy, and safe. Seeing the reality star sitting court-side at an NBA game — in a fabulous, leopard-print duster and over-sized sunglasses, no less — seems like a positive sign for the couple's relationship, but the fact remains that only they know what's going on between them.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been known to speak her mind, so it's almost unusual for fans to see her stay so quiet about the current news cycle. She did, however, wink at a story E! News covered, referencing a headline that suggested she was "leaning on" elder sister Kourtney. A long-running joke between Kardashian and Kourtney on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — since the two sisters are especially close — is the difference between their sizes. Seeing her joke, "I hope I don't crush her!" in the comments of a story E! posted to Instagram is just so perfect. On-brand, and perfect.

It feels like Kardashian wants to support Thompson — or perhaps, be seen supporting him — regardless of what the public speculates is happening in her relationship. The Cavaliers play the Raptors at home in Cleveland on May 7, and, who knows, Kardashian may make another appearance. The Cavaliers currently lead the Raptors 3-0, which means that a win on Monday night will move the team ahead into the next round of playoffs. Kardashian will likely want to be present for that.

However, until Kardashian, Thompson, or representatives for either party decide to release a public statement, fans may never know the state of their relationship for sure.