Khloé Kardashian's holiday wrapping paper takes personalization to a whole new level. Khloé got wrapping paper with True's face on it, courtesy of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and the gift wrap is honestly too cute.

The Christmas-themed print shows True's face atop a dancing elf, while Khloé's face is also pasted on a different elf body nearby. It's a little creepy to see their heads attached to cartoon bodies, but it's also pretty adorable. (The scaling is hilariously off, though — their faces are bigger than the neighboring Christmas trees.)

There are other custom gift wraps, too — one show's Khloé's face on a llama, and another shows True with reindeer antlers. "This paper is so cute," Khloé says in her Instagram Story video. Her friend clearly knew just how to win her over in the gift department.

As Bravo pointed out, RHOA's Kim was returning Khloé's tradition of giving very personalized holiday gifts. Khloé gave Kim a gingerbread house with replicas of her own family members earlier this month, Bravo noted, so returning the gift with customized wrapping paper was only appropriate.

Khloé's wrapping paper appears to be from Gift Wrap My Face; the good news is that if you're interested in gift wrap with your face on it, you can order some for yourself, too. It looks like Khloé had a ton of fun with the wrapping paper, and it just might be more entertaining than the actual gifts.

After Khloé spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, fans have been wondering where the family will choose to spend Christmas. Hollywood Life reported that Khloé wants to spend Christmas in Los Angeles with her family, so it seems likely that she and True won't be spending this holiday in Ohio. After all, they were in Cleveland because of Thompson's basketball schedule, which will hopefully be more relaxed over the Christmas season.

Plus, it's True, Chicago, and Stormi's first Christmas, so it would be an even more special occasion if all of the newborn cousins got to spend the holiday together. Khloé could even use the personalized wrapping paper on gifts to her family members, too. How cute would a custom gift wrap be if it featured all of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins' faces on various Christmas imagery?

As for how the other Kardashian-Jenners are celebrating Christmas, it looks like the whole family is ready for the holidays. Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Christmas trees are super festive — honestly, Kylie's gold tree is in a league of its own. Even if the family doesn't put out an official Kardashian Christmas card this year, it's clear that they're excited about celebrating the season.

Between all of the babies being born and the assorted family drama, it's been a huge year for the family, with plenty of ups and downs. But it looks like they're ready to put any bad times behind them and just relax over the Christmas break, customized gift wrap and all.