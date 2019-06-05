After all of the drama with her ex Tristan Thompson, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see that Khloé Kardashian is moving on and getting a fresh start in her sunny hometown. According to People, Khloé Kardashian has officially moved into her Los Angeles home, this time on a more permanent basis.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on June 4 to share that she had recently moved back into her newly-renovated Calabasas pad. In a video clip, the Revenge Body star can be heard saying, "I walk into my house because I’m moving and guess who’s here — The Home Edit to make me happy,” in reference to a couple of the associates from the home organization service.

While she told her followers that she was moving, it might be more accurate to say that she's actually moving back in to her Calabasas home, which recently received a renovation, per Entertainment Tonight. Basically, the home Kardashian and her baby, True Thompson, share simply got a makeover so that the mother-daughter duo could have a little change of pace. This new update comes after the reality star previously split her time between her California place and the residence that she shared with her ex, Thompson, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Of course, considering that the couple has since ended their relationship (Kardashian and Thompson split in February), it makes sense that she would make Calabasas her permanent home once more.

Based on a report from Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian was previously residing in a rental property while her home got a little upgrade. "For roughly six months she’s been living in a rental property while she renovated her home," a source told ET, "With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloé wanted to change things up." The source continued to reveal, Khloé is permanently living in L.A. again and is happy her home got a face lift."

Prior to the couple's split, they were trying to make their relationship work following Thompson's April 2018 cheating scandal. Alas, in February, when more cheating rumors emerged about the basketball player, in which he was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with family friend Jordyn Woods, the pair eventually broke things off for good, per TMZ. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods reps at the time for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. On a March episode of Red Table Talk, Woods revealed her side of the story and denied being "intimate" with the athlete.)

After all of this drama, it's easy to see why Kardashian would want a fresh start for herself and her daughter. In March, ET reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was indeed trying to move on after the scandal. "Khloé is getting better with every day that passes," a source detailed, and continued:

"Khloé and Tristan are still communicating and always will. Khloé is very big about 'I’m having the father of her child staying in her life no matter how bad things get.'"

They also added that they "aren't getting back together and Khloé knows she needs to move on."

Based on her new housing update, it's clear that Kardashian really is moving on and leaving any of that relationship drama firmly in the past.