The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for sharing the most intimate moments of their lives with their fans, and pregnancies are no different. Khloé Kardashian's baby bump has been making a ton of appearances on social media ever since the reality star confirmed her pregnancy to the world on Dec. 20. And according to Kardashian's latest Twitter clapback, she doesn't plan on slowing down the posting of pictures any time soon.

In a Feb. 28 tweet, Kardashian let her haters know why she's cherishing this moment so much, and it's a message that many others can relate to. She addressed the criticism surrounding her cradling her baby bump head on, writing:

"People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!"

Being in the spotlight comes with its fair share of challenges — one of them being a ton of public scrutiny. But just as the Kardashians are known for baring it all the camera, they are also known for giving their critics a piece of their minds.

Needless to say, Kardashian has been on the receiving end of a ton of critiques since coming into the public eye and standing up for herself, especially when it comes to her pregnancy, doesn't seem like something she's going to back down from.

Most recently, Kardashian has been scrutinized for traveling with her family to Tokyo, Japan while in her eighth month of pregnancy. Air travel past six months is typically frowned upon by doctors, but as long as the mom-to-be and baby are in good shape, they can receive clearance to globe-trot. With that, fans should totally respect that Kardashian would do whatever was in the best interest for her baby's and her own health.

In her Dec. 20 pregnancy announcement post, Kardashian wrote, "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along." This isn't the first time the reality star has made it clear that she's waited for this moment for a long time, however. So, why would she do anything to jeopardize this epic experience?

After reportedly dating for almost two years, the mom-to-be and her beau Tristan Thompson are expecting their baby sometime in March or April. The two met while on a blind date arranged by mutual friends, and have been inseparable ever since. According to Kardashian, she knew Thompson was the one because of how comfortable he made her feel. In the Valentine's Day post for her personal app, the star also shared that "It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life."

"But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship," she continued, and she couldn't be more right. It's no secret that Kardashian has had her fair share of relationship woes in the past. Her relationship with Lamar Odom officially came to an end in 2016 after nearly seven years of marriage. The family's reality show detailed a bit of their ups and downs, including Odom's infidelity and drug abuse (which he has since spoken openly about), and Kardashian's trials with conceiving.

It was later revealed that Kardashian didn't actually have infertility troubles in the way it initially seemed, and that she "fake tried" to get pregnant with Odom because she knew it was for the best. And though she found herself on the backend of some criticism for doing so, one thing's for sure: Kardashian is extremely happy with her decision to wait until now to become to a mom.

In a Feb. 28 Instagram post, the mom-to-be wrote, "What’s meant to be will always find it’s way," and that couldn't be more true.

Kardashian's recent Twitter message is a testament to how much of a miracle pregnancy is, and it's something that should be celebrated — as much as the mom-to-be is comfortable. And as her days of rocking that baby bump begin to come to a close, here's to hoping that Kardashian remains in good spirits, and continues to keep those adorable Instagram posts coming.