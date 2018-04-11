Amber Rose may have past beef with the Kardashian clan, but she was ready to put that bad history behind them when video footage began circulating that suggested that Tristan Thompson had cheated on his pregnant girlfriend. On Tuesday evening, Amber Rose extended her support to Khloé Kardashian on Instagram Stories, according to Cosmopolitan. The model wrote on social media that "no one deserved" the pain Kardashian is reportedly going through — the reality television star is reportedly home in Cleveland, nine months pregnant, and about to give birth to her first child, while her basketball player boyfriend is rumored to have cheated on her in two different cities with multiple women. (Bustle reached out to Thompson and Kardashian's reps about the videos and rumors circulating, but did not receive an immediate response.)

According to Cosmopolitan, Rose responded to the devastating gossip reports with an Instagram post. She wrote:

"I know we've had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis. Smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby."

Though she did not mention Kardashian by name on the social media platform, a rep for the actor has confirmed to Cosmo that it was indeed about the Revenge Body star. The post appears to have since been deleted. (Bustle reached out to Rose's rep, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On Tuesday, TMZ released a video that they claim is Thompson getting close with two women in a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. The footage is grainy and black-and-white, but in it, a man, who resembles Thompson, is seen kissing a woman who is not Kardashian, and another woman appears to put her hands on various parts of his body. The surveillance video is reportedly dated back to October of 2017, when he would have been dating Khloé and she would have been in the early stages of her pregnancy.

The Daily Mail also posted a more recent video, reportedly of Thompson leaning in for a kiss with an unidentified woman at a Manhattan club. The encounter in question took place on Saturday evening. Thompson would have been in New York for Monday night's Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Knicks. But again, the footage is grainy and difficult to decipher.

The rumors have not yet been officially confirmed or denied, but that hasn't stopped many people from responding on social media. While many fans have shown their love and support for Kardashian, there have been some that have claimed that it was her "bad karma" catching up to her — the reality star reportedly began dating Thompson while his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was heavily pregnant with his first child.

Still, Rose did not see it that way, despite holding a personal grudge against Kardashian in the past. Back in 2015, the two were involved in a nasty Twitter feud that reportedly included name-calling and leaked nudes. At the time, Rose wrote on Twitter that Tyga should be "ashamed of himself" for dating Kylie Jenner. Rose took issue with Tyga dating the Kardashian-Jenner sister, because the rapper had a past relationship and child with her friend Blac Chyna (who later had a child with Jenner's brother Rob Kardashian). Khloé, in return, got defensive about her little sis and it became quite the social media beef.

Rose wasn't the only only person in the Kardashian orbit who appeared sympathetic to Khloé. According to The Cut, Thompson's ex Jordan Craig also seemed to address the rumors with her Instagram Story. Though she did not name Kardashian in her since-deleted post, Craig wrote:

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone <3.”

It remains to be seen how Kardashian will respond, if at all, to the rumors. She deserves her privacy at this time, though hopefully the show of support from other women will help her through it.