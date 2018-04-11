When trying to sift through the rumor mill, social media can provide some of the best clues, and it turns out that the Kardashian-Jenners still follow Tristan Thompson on Instagram, despite recent reports to the contrary. On Wednesday, April 11, amid rampant speculation that Thompson has been cheating on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, Mirror Online reported that the whole family had cut ties with the basketball player via social media, but that appears to not actually be the case. (Bustle reached out to Khloé and Thompson's reps about the cheating rumors, but did not receive an immediate response.)

As of early Wednesday afternoon at the time of reporting, Khloé, who is nine months pregnant with the couple's first child, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner all still follow Thompson on Instagram, as does matriarch Kris Jenner. The Kardashians are known for their prolific social media presences, but it's currently unclear whether the fact that Khloé and her family still follow Thompson is an act of solidarity or simple inactivity.

Screenshots taken by Bustle show the various family members still following the Cleveland Cavalier player's Instagram account. A few of the family members also still follow him on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published photos and video footage that they claim is Thompson, 27, reportedly kissing an unidentified brunette woman at PH-D Lounge in New York. TMZ then released footage of what appears to be Thompson and a brunette walking into his hotel at 5 a.m. the following morning. (Bustle also reached out to Thompson's and Khloé's reps about the video footage, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On Instagram, a woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee_, identified herself as Thompson's mystery companion, claiming she was the one in all the photos, according to TMZ. However, TMZ later updated their report to say the woman in question may actually be a different Instagram model. (It's unconfirmed who the woman in the photo actually is.)

This is not the first time Thompson has reportedly been spotted with other women, either. On Tuesday, TMZ also posted a clip from last October that they claim is Thompson cozying up to two women at a hookah bar in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, a source told People that the scandal "has been a long time coming," claiming that "Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé" and that "there will be more women to come out of the woodwork."

Neither Thompson nor Khloé, 33, have publicly commented on the rumors. The family also gathered offline last month to celebrate Khloé's pregnancy at a baby shower, which Thompson attended, along with her mom and sisters.

Khloé's most recent Instagram post, which she uploaded on Monday, is a photo of herself and Thompson, captioned: "We are ready whenever you are little mama," alongside a butterfly emoji. Her most recent Instagram Stories feature sister Kylie's cosmetics line, what it was like to be present for niece Stormi's birth, and a celebration of National Sibling Day, but with no mention of Thompson or acknowledgement of the reports.

Thompson's last Instagram post shows him donning a pair of sunglasses from a photoshoot that was part of a partnership between Neiman Marcus and GQ.

Khloé and Thompson made their first official appearance as a couple back in September 2016. On the Season 13 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé talked about how Thompson wanted a big family. "He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely," she said. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Khloé announced her pregnancy on Instagram in late December, writing in a post:

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!"

She confirmed that she was having a girl in a March episode of the show. The rumors regarding Thompson's infidelity, however, are unconfirmed, but for now, he's still connected to the family on social media.