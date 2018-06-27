Madame Tussauds Las Vegas branch just unveiled their brand new Khloé Kardashian wax figure, and it will totally trip you out. The creative house posted the picture of its latest project on Twitter on June 26, and the world, along with Kardashian herself, couldn't handle seeing just how amazing it looks.

Keeping it all the way honest, celebrities haven't always had the best experiences when it comes to getting the wax figure treatment. From totally botching up Zayn Malik's facial features in their One Direction display to a virtually unrecognizable Justin Bieber, Madame Tussauds has a history of missing the mark occasionally. But the creative house's biggest wax figure fail has been not being able to master the art that is Beyoncé after a few attempts. By now, it's safe to assume that the folks over at Madame Tussauds have never been able to accurately capture the awesomeness of the Everything Is Love singing queen, and the fans haven't been able to get over the missteps yet.

As for Kardashian, however, the reality star's wax figure falls into the category of all out wins for the creative house, and the internet, as well as the subject of the figure, can't seem to get enough of it.

"This is tripping me out," the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star tweeted June 26, and yes, the rest of the world appears to be totally with her on this one. From the pose, to her stylish outfit, to the facial features, Kardashian's figure is a total win for Madame Tussauds. And who else can't wait to see fans of the famous family and new mom pose next to the star's replica?

Speaking of wins, Kardashian's wax figure is in great company with quite a few other celebrities, in terms of identical looks. Along with her siblings Kim Kardashian's, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner's wax figures, Madame Tussauds has knocked it out of the park with quite a few celebrity figures — from beloved household names, to the current presidential administration sitting in the White House.

That's right — the folks over at Madame Tussaud's put together the most classic Trump administration wax installation, and seriously, the Melania Trump, Donald Trump, and Sean Spicer figures look so real, it's scary. Also on the winning team are celebrity wax figures of Lorde, newlyweds and Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Nicki Minaj. The "Anaconda" rapper left quite the impression on the world with her 2014 Billboard chart-topping single, and to seemingly show just how appreciative they were of the pop star for blessing the world with the anthem, Madame Tussauds crafted the most Nicki Minaj-esque wax figurine to date. But fans of the pop star weren't the only ones to to rejoice in how great the figure turned out, as Minaj took to her Instagram to give the best reaction — equipped with the cutest emojis and unveiling ever.

Fans of Kardashian are excited about her addition to the Las Vegas wax figure hall of fame, too. And as you may have already guessed, they shared their reactions all over Twitter.

As one fan pointed out, it's going to be pretty tough to tell which one's the real Kardashian once the reality star makes her way to the Las Vegas camp and poses next to the wax figure. But, that just means that the Madame Tussauds creatives did an expert job.

And with this win under its belt, fans should totally be waiting on pins and needles to see what Madame Tussauds comes up with next.