There's a new Kardashian-Jenner baby photo and it's too precious for this world. On Saturday, March 2, Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet photo of baby True, and her family and friends loved the photo so much. In the picture, True wears a blue and pink tutu, as well as pink boots and a sequin headband. Meanwhile, Kardashian sported fashionable athletic sneakers and a fuzzy pink coat that matched her daughter's accessories. It's not clear what the mother and daughter duo were all dressed up for, but it's just the latest of True's sweet looks the star has shared on social media. The caption for the photo read, "My sweet angel" with several purple and pink heart emojis.

The reality-star's family, friends, and fans all showed their love for the adorable pic. Kim Kardashian commented on the picture with a double heart emoji, while Kris Jenner wrote, "The sweetest Angel girl" with a heart emoji as well. Paris Hilton chimed in to show some love, sharing a string of heart and unicorn emojis, both of which matched True's outfit. The Kardashian's longtime friend Jonathan Cheban, also known as "Foodgod", commented on the picture as well writing, "Tiny Dancer" with the dancing girl emoji. The reality-star's fans were also loving the picture, sharing plenty of comments about how cute True's smile and outfit are.

It's been a difficult week for Kardashian, who shared the picture following her split from Tristan Thompson. E! News confirmed the split on Feb. 19, after TMZ released an article stating that Thompson was reportedly seen hooking up with Jordyn Woods at a house party. (Bustle reached out to reps for Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson for comment, but has not heard back.) On Saturday, Kardashian addressed the scandal on Twitter, writing that she was eager to put the incident behind her and focus on family. She wrote, "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True." It's clear that the star is focusing on her daughter, and she has plenty of support from her mother and sisters moving forward.

Kardashian has shared plenty of adorable pictures of True this month in addition to the stylish picture on Saturday. In early February, she shared a few pictures posing with True at the birthday party for Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram. In the snaps, True is laughing and the photo had a funny caption, reading, "'I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom' I think True found my posing funny lol Happy First Birthday, Storm-a-Lo." The star also shared a picture of True lounging on the beach, which read, "Just looking for some mermaids." On Feb. 12, she posted a picture celebrating True's 10-month birthday on Instagram as well, writing, "Happy 10 months my love."

True will celebrate her first birthday in a couple months, and the Kardashian-Jenners are known for throwing over the top parties for their kids. Stormi's first birthday bash was a major celebration, and if the event was any indication, it seems likely that Kardashian won't let her daughter's first big birthday go by without a special party as well.

The Good American founder's new photo of True shows that she's focusing on her family following a difficult couple of weeks, and fans can likely look forward to some adorable baby birthday updates in the near future.