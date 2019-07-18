Thanks to social media and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it's pretty clear that Khloé Kardashian's been on an emotional rollercoaster since she gave birth to True Thompson last year — mostly because of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals. But through it all, it sounds like she's keeping her daughter first. This week, Kardashian responded to a comment about True looking like Thompson more and more as she gets older that someone left on Instagram, and it's clear that regardless of what happened between her and her ex, she's staying positive.

As Comments By Celebs pointed out, it all started when a fan took to Instagram to share a meme of Thompson and True side by side, writing, "I know Khloé hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him." It's true that Thompson and True definitely look alike (since, you know, that's how genetics work), but according to the reality star herself, the first part of this statement couldn't be more wrong.

Kardashian commented on the post, writing:

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money emoji] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!"

It's hard to imagine what the past year and a half has been like for Kardashian — after what fans saw on KUWTK, it's clear that finding out that Thompson had cheated on her right before she gave birth to True really threw her for a loop, and by the time she found out that he had cheated again with Jordyn Woods less than a year later, she was done. They've been broken up for a few months now, and Kardashian really appears to have moved on, and this comment only proves that.

But through it all, it seems like both of them have always kept True as their top priority, despite how they might feel about each other. In fact, last month, Thompson even wished Kardashian a happy birthday with a post on Instagram featuring a photo of her and True together, writing:

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian. You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."

Earlier this year, Kardashian also shared that it's important to her to keep True's dad in her life during an appearance on Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks!, saying:

"Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, talking. We don't remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo and I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it."

Having to interact regularly with someone who has hurt you can't be easy, but so far, Kardashian seems to be doing just fine. Co-parenting True is what comes first, and it's good to see that's the attitude that Kardashian and Thompson seem to have so far.