It may feel like she just arrived on the scene yesterday, but the Kardashian-Jenner family's fierce fashonista North West turned 6 on June 15. To kick off her little girl's big day, Kim Kardashian made a special birthday post for North that's all about celebrating the awesome young woman she's becoming. If history is any indication, the eldest of Kardashian and Kanye West's four children will be treated to a birthday bash soon, but her mom's sweet message is the perfect way to start her sixth year in style.

On Instagram, Kardashian shared a series of photos featuring her and North through the years. In one picture, the mom and daughter duo are hanging out on the beach and in another they're having some fun with Snapchat filters. The KKW Beauty mogul captioned the montage, "Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

In the years since North was born, Kardashian has welcomed Saint, Chicago, and most recently Psalm to the family. While their family has grown, it's clear that North and her mom have a special bond that's all their own — even when the reality star has to tell her oldest that no, she can't wear her high heel boots to school. The budding fashionista not only raids her mom's closet, she also recently helped style Kardashian's wedding anniversary date look, proving that even though she just turned 6, North is already following in her famous family's footsteps when it comes to loving all things style and beauty.

With that in mind, you can bet that North's birthday party will be just as cool and stylish as she is. However, if the Kardashian family keeps with tradition, then she'll be sharing her big day with her cousin and best friend Penelope Disick. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter turns 7 on July 8, and since the cousins are so close in age, the family usually hosts one big themed blowout party for the both of them.

Last year, the girls had a unicorn party complete with unicorn horns and magical snacks. There's no word yet on what this year's birthday celebration will hold, but the family is gearing up to celebrate the girls. Kris Jenner already joined Kim in sharing lots of love for North on Instagram. The 6-year-old's grandmother posted her own collection of photos alongside a caption that read:

"Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!! What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul...I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayNorth"

Whatever her birthday holds, North's mom and grandmother are making sure that she knows that she's surrounded by love. And hey, maybe Kardashian will even grant her fashion-forward daughter's wish and let her borrow those long coveted boots for the party.