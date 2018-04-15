If you're one of many unapologetic fans who can't seem to get enough of the Kardashian-Jenner babies, you might want to make your way over to Kim Kardashian's latest Snapchat story. Kim Kardashian shared a video of Chicago West via Snapchat on Saturday, and if there was any doubt in your mind that she and her mom are twins, this will definitely make you reconsider that.

Kim shared the video while she and her youngest daughter were on their way to party it up with another celebrity baby: Luna Legend. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend threw their daughter a birthday party on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Luna's second birthday. And since Kardashian and Teigen are so tight, it's no surprise that the mom-of-three and her kids were on the invite list.

In the video that the reality star posted on her Instagram and Snapchat stories, Chicago looks like a literal angel as she's laying out on a blanket in her adorable all-white dress. Kardashian hasn't shared many videos of baby Chi since she and Kanye West welcomed her via surrogate back in January, but it's safe to say that she takes after her mom and is all smiles once the cameras come around.

Chicago was welcomed via surrogate on January 16, and up until late last week, she was the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner babies. That title was officially taken from her on Thursday when Khloé Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl with Tristan Thompson. Khloé has likely spent the last few days enjoying motherhood and not paying too much attention to what's going on on social media, so it makes a lot of sense that she hasn't shared any photos of her new baby yet. If she plans on following in her older sister's footsteps, it's possible that she'll wait a month or so before she shares any photos of her little girl.

Likewise, Kardashian hasn't shared too many photos or videos of Chicago, but she made her debut to the world when she appeared in her aunt Kylie Jenner's video message to her daughter Stormi that she put out days after giving birth on February 4. The then-newborn was bundled up in a blanket in her mother's arms before the camera showed Kardashian passing her over to Jenner, who was still pregnant at the time.

It wasn't until February that Kim posted an adorable photo of Chicago to her own Instagram. She used the app to share a super sweet selfie of them together.

Fans also got a brief glimpse of the baby when Kardashian posted a photo of the whole Kardashian-West gang on Easter, jokingly pointing out how difficult it is to take a family photo with three children.

"I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," she captioned it. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

While they were out this past Saturday, Kardashian and Chicago were having some mommy-daughter time at Luna's second birthday party. The party in question had a special Sesame Street theme, and Teigen shared a few photos and videos of her own from the event. The Lip Sync Battle host posted a video on Twitter of herself putting the finishing touches on a colorful, three-tiered cake that had a red layer, a yellow layer, and a blue layer.

That epic cake alone is enough to make it safe to assume that Kardashian and little Chicago had the best of times at Luna's birthday party. Not only can we not wait to see more videos of her in action in the future, but we also can't wait to see if she and Luna grow up to be close friends just like their amazing moms.