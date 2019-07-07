You have to love a sister spa day. On Saturday, July 6, Kim Kardashian shared a video of North and Chicago playing hair stylist on Instagram. In the sweet video, 6-year-old North gets her curly hair combed by her nearly 18-month-old little sister, Chicago. It's a rare look into the playtime the two siblings share, as Kim hasn't post many photos of her youngest daughter.

In the video, which has been viewed over 10 million times, Chicago carefully combs North's hair with what appears to be a toy-sized hairbrush. While Chicago wears a pink sweater, one can't help but notice North's ensemble. She dons a short-sleeved shirt covered with multi-colored gummy bears, while she does something out of frame. It definitely wouldn't be the first time Kim and Kanye's oldest sported a surprising outfit (or at least attempted to). After all, the Internet couldn't get enough of when North tried to borrow Kim's thigh-high boots in April.

Similarly, several people close to Kim were obsessed with her latest video of her daughters. Khloé Kardashian commented with four heart-eyes emojis, while Malika Haqq wrote, "Yasss glam." Even close friend Jen Atkin, who is a hair stylist herself, replied, "She's hired."

Although posts with the West sisters are less common, the KKW beauty mogul regularly shows off special moments with her own kids and their cousins. For sister Khloé's birthday in late June, Kim shared a photo of her younger sister holding several of her nieces including Chicago, Dream, and Stormi, in addition to daughter True.

For True's first birthday party in April, which boasted unicorn rides and a doughnut wall, lest you forget, Kim shared family photos from the day. One was an adorable twinning photo of Chicago and North, with both girls wearing matching beige dresses. Each had large orange feathers, while North rocked a pair of heels (naturally), Chicago wore a tiny pair of white sneakers. Khloé and True wore matching looks for the event also, making the whole evening undeniably sweet.

Before that came a precious February post of the two sisters posing together on a set of stairs. Kim shared the first solo pic of Chicago and North since the younger sister was born in January 2018. In the pic, both sisters are wearing PJs as North stretched her arm out to her little sister. North gives a soft smile in her pink and red lip nightgown, while Chicago seemingly looks off into the distance in her tan-colored star onesie. Their proud mom simply captioned the photo, "My girls," next to the pink heart emoji.

For those with a sister of their own, or anyone who simply has an appreciation for how cute the Kardashian-Jenner clan's kids are, these family moments are everything. Now that nearly every member of the reality show family has had a child of their own (no rush, Kendall), photos of the next KarJenner family are a near-daily occurrence.

The real question is: will Chicago follow in the footsteps of her famous mom and Aunt Kylie and join the beauty business? This video makes it clear that she's well on her way to being a mogul already.