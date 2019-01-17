Fans are still waiting to see Game of Thrones Season 8, but the actors wrapped filming on the beloved series some time ago. And with the show officially over, you can bet the cast took home a few souvenirs. In a new interview with BBC radio host Zoe Ball, Kit Harington revealed the Game of Thrones prop that he took home from the set, and it's not one fans would expect — mainly because they just got a look at this particular item themselves.

There are several iconic items associated with Harington's Jon Snow (besides his luscious locks), including his sword Longclaw, his billowing black coat from his time with the Night's Watch, and the Stark cloak that Sansa gifts him in Season 6. It's unclear whether the actor took any of those items home with him, but he definitely kept that Jon Snow statue that's featured in HBO's Season 8 date announcement teaser. Yes, the one from the crypts. You do you, Harington.

"I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt?" Harington told Ball, per Uproxx. "I kept it. They sent it to my house so I've got it in my shed. How sad is that? I was the only one who kept their statue. That's how narcissistic I am. I'm going to turn it into a water feature."

When his water fixture dreams come true, please let him share his wife and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie's reaction with the internet. To borrow a phrase from Sansa Stark, it's all I've ever wanted.

BBC Music on YouTube

The teaser has stirred up plenty of theories in the Game of Thrones fandom, including leading some viewers to believe that Jon, Sansa, and Arya won't make it out of the series alive. But for the stars, it sounds like having life-size statues of themselves made was a total treat. In fact, Sophie Turner wanted to bring her statue home, too — although, it sounds like only Harington ended up keeping one in the end.

In Oct. 2018, duris.ng the New York Comic-Con, Turner revealed to the crowd that she wanted a particular item from a promo that had nothing to do with the actual season (which is why she was able to mention it before the teaser premiered). "It's like this big kind of statue of me, of Sansa, and I wanted to have it in the garden of my new house," Turner said, via The Huffington Post. Ultimately, Turner took home Sansa's corset instead, but how great would it be to know that both she and Harington had statues of their Game of Thrones' characters just hanging out in their gardens?

GameofThrones on YouTube

Maisie Williams doesn't appear to have expressed any interest in keeping the Arya statue, but who knows, maybe Harington will inspire his co-stars to ring up HBO and ask that their ready-made garden ornaments are shipped to their homes ASAP. Because even though Jon Snow probably wouldn't be down with having a monument of himself just hanging around Winterfell, the statues really are the ultimate Game of Thrones keepsake.

Harington's decision to take his statue home just proves once again that he knows way more than his character. Because nothing is cooler than snatching up such a unique souvenir — except maybe the part where he's made plans for it to sit in his garden forever as an ode to his time playing Jon. Now that's how you choose a keepsake from the set of Game of Thrones.