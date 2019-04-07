With the final season of Game Of Thrones premiering just a week after his SNL debut, there was no way that Kit Harington's SNL monologue wasn't going to mention his career-making role as Jon Snow. But the studio audience was surprised that Harington brought along the actors and actresses who play some of Jon Snow's closest friends and lovers to make cameo appearances at the beginning of the show.

The 'audience question' format of monologue is a familiar sight on Saturday Night Live, but not every SNL audience happens to be filled with the cast of television's most talked-about show. Harington was first interrupted by the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke. Apparently, Clarke herself asked him how Game Of Thrones ends, since she's forgotten what happens on the show and most of her scenes involve her talking to a "tennis ball on a green screen" anyway. This was followed by an appearance by John Bradley, who portrays Jon Snow's bestie Samwell Tarly, who asked him one of the only questions harder for Harington to answer than how Game Of Thrones ends — whether or not he'll still be best friends with Bradley after the show ends. Although, Bradley was also curious about the show's ending, as the only two pages of script he was given apparently involve Samwell screaming after a dragon opens their mouth — not promising.

The cameos reached a climax when Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on Game of Thrones and currently plays Maia Rendell on The Good Fight and Kit Harington's wife in real life, was uninterested in the end of the show as she's "not a nerd," instead asking "What are we going to do for money?" She explains that Harington's ego had been inflated by being named King Of The North, which led to the couple ordering UberEats every night. Harington ended the monologue by declaring that "Tyrion Is The Night King," which — as far as fake spoilers go — doesn't hold a candle to some of fan's weirdest theories.

Game Of Thrones references pervaded the episode, including a joke about Game Of Thrones-themed Oreos during Weekend Update, and a sketch that introduced a variety of possible spin-offs and sequels, including GOT:SVU, for which the show recruited Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T to play Westerosi versions of their Law & Order: SVU roles. When not explicitly mentioning Game Of Thrones, a running-theme of the show seemed to be making fun of nerd culture as a whole, including a sketch portraying Harington as a D&D-obsessed graphic designer and a character in a VR game-gone-petty. With Harington's star-making role coming to an end, he may not have another high-profile project that will bring him to the SNL stage (he even admitted during his monologue that his other projects, like the films Pompeii and Silent Hill: Revelation aren't very prestige-worthy) but he took his opportunity as host to prove that he's got the comedic chops to find a career in on camera in comedies if there aren't any other blockbuster fantasy franchises that are getting adapted for television any time soon.