As if the last 12 years of Kardashian drama hasn't already proven the strength of this reality television-starring family, Kris Jenner is silencing any doubts. She phoned into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on March 29, just two days before the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E!. Naturally, the subject of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson arose and Momager Supreme Kris Jenner had the perfect response. Kris talked about how the Kardashians are dealing with the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson drama, and it all comes back to family.

Kris told Ryan that prayer and support offered between her kids helped everyone cope with the fallout from the cheating scandal. "First of all, I pray about it. I really do," Kris said to Ryan. "I find the spiritual side of me has to kick in or else I feel like I wouldn’t survive. But, I think my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, they’re going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing."

In February, Khloe Kardashian's ex Thompson and Kylie Jenner's best friend Woods were accused of hooking up in mid-February, shortly before news broke that Kardashian and Thompson had separated. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back.)

Woods spoke out about her part in the scandal via Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk March 1 saying Tristan did kiss her, but denying any further relationship. Woods also said the media was "putting their focus on a young black woman who has made a mistake, and not a mistake that's worth public crucifixion."

Khloe last extensively spoke on the matter via Twitter, tweeting, in part, on March 2 that "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

A promo released Wednesday for Season 16 of KUWTK indicates that the show will be diving head first into the drama, with the pain surrounding Khloe's breakup the forefront of the season. At one point Khloe tearfully says, "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life." But Kris said during her interview with On Air that everyone who watches the hit show can relate to crises within the family dynamic.

"People watch the show and we remind them of things that their family might be going through or things that they’re experiencing or don’t want to talk about and suddenly here it is right there for them to watch and see how they might handle it or go through it because it's real," Kris said during the call to Seacrest.

The matriarch is the latest to offer comments on the conflict. Several members of the clan have remained mum on the matter, including Kylie herself, though People reported that Woods moved out of Kylie's house on February 20.

It seems that all parties involved are eager to move on, however hard that may be as the events unfold all over again on the next season of KUWTK. But Kris and Khloe are determined to focus on family moving forward.