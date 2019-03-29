No matter what happens, Khloé Kardashian's main focus is her daughter right now. The reality star's latest Instagram post features her baby relaxing in some stylish personalized sunglasses, and it's clear that True will always be Kardashian's top priority, especially based on the caption. Kardashian and True seem to be enjoying the first days of spring with a photo shoot outside, and it looks like they're leaving any drama in the past.

Kardashian shared the sweet picture of True on Friday morning, captioning the post, "My Everything." Despite the drama surrounding her recent breakup from Tristan Thompson, the Good American co-founder seems to be keeping things in perspective. She has a happy, healthy baby — and you can't put a price on that. True will always be Kardashian's number one, and it's clear that Kardashian is super devoted to being a mom. The baby looks just as happy in the photo, too, smiling at something (or someone) off-camera and putting her hands together in a little clap.

The most adorable part of the picture, though, might be the fact that True doesn't quite fit into her unique sunglasses yet. They're draped loosely over the top of her ear, and it looks like they're sliding down her face a bit. That doesn't seem to be bothering True, since she still looks happy.

Kardashian's latest Instagram post comes after a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer was released on Wednesday. The promo hints that the show will address the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods scandal in Season 16. Kardashian's ex and Kylie Jenner's best friend were accused of hooking up in mid-February, shortly before news broke that Kardashian and Thompson had separated. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back.)

"It just sucks it has to be so public," Kardashian says to the camera in the trailer. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life." The promo later shows her yelling that her "family was ruined," so it's not hard to infer what she's talking about in the interview clip.

Woods, meanwhile, insisted that Thompson kissed her when she left a party at his house, but that nothing else happened between them, during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. Kardashian had originally tweeted that Woods was "lying" during the interview, but Kardashian clarified in later tweets that Woods "is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family."

Despite any drama that the new KUWTK season brings, Kardashian is reminding fans what's most important — True — with her latest Instagram post. Plus, earlier this month, Kardashian shut down negative reports about Thompson's role in True's life.

"He is a good dad to her," Kardashian tweeted in response to a fan who shared a story about Thompson reportedly not "making any effort" to spend time with True. "My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that."

The past few months can't have been easy for Kardashian, with her split from Thompson being so public. But she still has her smiling, happy baby True through all of it. And at the end of the day, their mother-daughter relationship really does seem like the most important thing to her, as her latest Instagram post shows.