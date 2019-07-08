Whether you love her or well, don't, Kylie Jenner's beauty game is hard to deny. From her ever evolving hairstyles to her makeup looks, she's usually pretty flawless. Now, Kylie Cosmetics is selling Kylie Jenner's exact makeup looks in bundles so fans can get the same look as the beauty mogul.

While Jenner almost always creates a fanfare about new collaborations and collections on social media (she just dropped news of her summer collection), sometimes the mogul and her brand don't introduce new things in massive ways. That seems to be the case with Jenner's bundled makeup looks.

If you head to the Kylie Cosmetics website, you'll find an entire section dedicated to "Bundles & Sets" at the top of the brand's page. Once there, you'll see Jenner's usual collection of products including the newly released KoKo Kollection, her new High Gloss set, and collections of eyeshadows and other collaborations. However, there's something new as well.

If you keep scrolling, you'll soon find Jenner's VMAs Makeup Bundle with a photo of the reality star. Keep going and there's more. Clearly, Jenner knows that her audience doesn't just love her products. They also love the way she wears them. By creating these bundles, she's making fans happy while also making a buck. Everyone wins, right?

Currently, the Kylie Cosmetics website features three of Jenner's looks. The first is the makeup she wore to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The makeup, created by Jenner's makeup artist Ariel Tejada, features her Bronze Extended palette, Coconut Lip Liner, Dulce de Leche creme lipstick, and the Fiji Ultra Glow highlighter.

As for the cost, the kits vary based on how many items are in the look, but the downside is that there's no discount for buying the products as a set. Jenner's VMAs makeup products are simply bundled. However, if you loved her lip look for the event and already own the palette, you now know exactly what she wore and can snag it on its own.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another set features Jenner's Met Gala glam. While the bundle is sold out, like with the VMAs bundle, you can get a look at all of the products she wore to get the neural look she paired with her purple wig. If you want her exact lip combo or complexion products, you can still buy them separately.

Jenner's looks are also not the only ones you can recreate. The fact that the Kylie Cosmetics owner loves to collaborate with her sisters isn't exactly a secret. She's done collabs with all of them minus Kendall, but that one is apparently on the way. Of course, one of her sisters has their own makeup look bundled on the site.

The Kylie Cosmetics KoKo Glam bundle is Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian's go-to look using her own collaboration. The rose gold products launched just a few weeks ago, and if you wanted the collection, this may be the bundle to buy.

If you're a fan of Jenner's eponymous cosmetics line and can't get enough of her makeup looks (or her sisters'), you can now shop Jenner's exact products. Just head to the Kylie Cosmetics website now to get your very own Kylie look.