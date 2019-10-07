When it comes to celebrities, there are famous names you can depend on to switch up their hair styles. Whether it's Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner or Demi Lovato, some stars like to mix things up. Now, Lady Gaga's pink hair can be added to the list of ever changing celebrity 'do, but the singer's look may be indicative of an even larger hair trend.

According to Allure, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram account to celebrate a massive accomplishment: the one year anniversary of the A Star Is Born soundtrack. Mother Monster posted a photo of herself holding a double platinum plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America that celebrates the 6 million copies sold and numerous awards the album and its hit single "Shallow" has earned since the release.

Lady Gaga seemed to know that the success of the album wasn't the only thing fans would notice about the photo. She captioned the image, "A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum." No, pink platinum isn't a thing, but her plaque is most definitely platinum, and well, her hair is also most definitely pink.

The singer and actor's glam squad seemed in on the surprise pink hair as well. Gaga's makeup artist and Haus Labs collaborator Sarah Tanno leaving pink hearts after her comment, and longtime hair stylist Frederic Aspiras just leaving a serious of pink heart.

The new pink 'do appears to be the work of Aspiras. While the hairstylist wasn't tagged in the original image Lady Gaga posted of her pink hair, makeup artist Sarah Tanno gave him credit for the look over on her IG page. Allure also posted an image of Lady Gaga's matching pink makeup look to its IG that included credit to Aspiras that he ultimately posted to his own Instagram.

Lady Gaga's pink hair may not seem out of the ordinary for the Haus Laboratories creator (she's been pink before), but the color does speak to a larger trend among celebrities. Pink has been in during 2019, and the color doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. Stars seem to have been into pink hair for several months now with some celebrities recently going for the color just like Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Only a week ago, Demi Lovato took to her Instagram account to showcase hot pink, dip-dyed tips. While a slightly lighter version of the deep pink Lovato chose, back in April, Taylor Swift also used a dip-dye technique to rock pink locks and even wore them to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not everyone has simply dipped their toe in the pink-haired water. Others, like Gaga, have delved whole-heartedly (or hairedly?) into the hue. In September, Kristen Stewart debuted pink hair in an edgy pixie cut while at the Deauville American Film Festival. A few months earlier, in July, singer SZA also gave the color a go with full-on hot pink tresses for summer.

Go ahead and dye your hair pink if you want. From Demi Lovato and SZA and now to Lady Gaga, you'll be in great company with this celebrity hair trend.