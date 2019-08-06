The most recent season of The Bachelorette was pretty dramatic, no doubt about that. The aftermath of the final rose ceremony has been arguably even more dramatic, if you can believe it — and it seems like everyone has been taking sides. Among those voicing their opinions is Lindsay Lohan, who is Team Hannah all the way when it comes to those Gigi Hadid and Tyler C. rumors, according to a comment from the star that was recently captured by @CommentsByCelebs.

So, perhaps a little background here first. Hannah Brown was this season's Bachelorette, and when it came down to the finale, it was between Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt. In the end, Hannah chose Jed, he proposed, but she quickly decided to call things off after learning that Jed had reportedly been dating fellow aspiring musician Haley Stevens when he first started filming the show.

Then, on The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose episode, Hannah was reunited Tyler and asked him out for drinks. He accepted, and shortly thereafter, a source for Us Weekly reported that he'd been hanging out at Hannah's Los Angeles house. TMZ snapped pics of Tyler standing outside of her house the next morning post-hang, so it appeared as if things had gone well. But wait — there's more.

Following Tyler and Hannah's L.A. date, Tyler was photographed hanging out with Gigi Hadid, model extraordinaire and apparent fan of the show. Well, fan of Tyler, at least. Bachelor Nation all but lost their minds, which is where Lohan now comes in.

As captured by @CommentsByCelebs, E! News posted a pic on Instagram with two side-by-side photos of Tyler and Hadid. "Tyler Cameron was spotted out in NYC with Gigi Hadid, just days after spending the night with Hannah Brown," the caption read. "Teamhannah," Lohan wrote in the comments, making her two-cents on the matter very well-known.

Tell us how you *really* feel, Lindsay. Just kidding — she just did. Hannah, however, for her part, doesn't seem like she's all that bothered by the fact that Tyler is apparently playing the post-Bachelorette field.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 5 how she feels about those Tyler-Hadid dating rumors, Hannah told the outlet that she and Tyler had a "great time" when they got together in L.A. "I have feelings [for Tyler]," she added, "but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open." Fair enough. Definitely seems like a reasonable response.

John Fleenor/ABC

"We definitely hung out and talked about everything" she went on to explain to ET, "and ... I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about." Again, fair enough.

Both BuzzFeed and Page Six noticed that Hadid and Cameron started following each other on Instagram toward the end of July. It's unclear who slid into whose DMs first, but it clearly resulted in (more than one) real-life meet-up.

Hannah and Tyler's future — and Tyler and Hadid's future, for that matter — is hanging in the balance for now. If Tyler ends up choosing Hadid, though, at least Hannah has a new celebrity BFF in Lohan to commiserate over the whole thing with.