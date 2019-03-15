Wellness seems to be at the forefront of many people’s minds these days, whether that means practicing more self-care or creating healthier habits. Mandy Moore is no stranger to this, so she partnered with supplements brand Nature’s Way for the brand's 50th anniversary to help spread the message of wellness at their event Anaheim, CA.

Bustle caught up with Moore at the event and asked her about her wellness beliefs and her self-care routine. She talked about her personal journey with it, and also shared ideas on how others can practice wellness and self-care, too — making it more of a routine and lifestyle. Moore tells Bustle that, these days, self-care is an emerging trend and becoming more top-of-mind for people. For her, she says it takes different forms and shapes every single day. “It really is about tuning in to my body and listening to what I need on a daily basis,” she says. In addition to taking Nature's Way supplements, she says sticking to routines, like drinking a glass of water every morning and night, helps her maintain daily self-care habits. “I just want to feel like I’m operating at my level best, and now I feel I’m at least on my way,” she says.

Mandy Moore Weighs In On Practicing Self-Care On A Bad Day

Everyone has off days, and practicing self-care can help combat them. Moore says it’s important to not judge yourself. “It’s OK to be upset, be human, and have a down day — live in your feelings and allow yourself to have that day,” she says. “Recognize that you’re not an anomaly, and you’re probably feeling that way for a reason — and it’s OK.” She says that, given how people are constantly inundated with content and the world is overwhelming, it’s alright to feel at a loss with the world around you sometimes. When it happens to her, Moore says she tries not to judge herself and lets herself have the day. “But then I take strides to really lift myself out of that the next day,” she says. “I will go on a hike — for me, it’s always helpful to get my blood flowing.” She says anybody can go outside and take a walk. “There’s something that’s innately healing about feeling connected to the ground — feeling grounded, literally, to the world around you.”

Matt Sayles/AP Images for Nature’s Way

However, in terms of self-care, Moore adds that you have to do what works for you. Sometimes, she will have a glass of wine, get in a nice bath, and turn on a jazz record or a podcast. “[I’ll do] whatever’s going to make me zone out and feel OK — whatever it takes for me to get out of my head — and know that I’m allowed to live in this moment.” Other times, she’ll call a friend or write some lyrics.

“I find that writing is often the greatest tool that I have, because I’m able to turn a negative sometimes into a positive.” Moore is a big fan of freewriting. “I’ll make a goal for myself sometimes, especially first thing in the morning, to just wake up and fill up three pages of a notebook,” she says. This type of writing helps her transition to deeper things without even necessarily knowing it, she adds. “I’ve found so much benefit to just that exercise, but also I’ve found little bits and pieces of lyrics,” she says.

Moore has also just started getting into meditation, and uses the Headspace app. “[Meditation] is a new discovery for me, but I’m loving it so far,” she says. “I have found a lot of benefit in it, even just 10 or 15 minutes a day.”

Mandy Moore’s All For Taking Care Of Your Mental Health

As far as mental health is concerned, Moore says she’s a big advocate of therapy. “The more we all talk about it, the less stigmatized it is,” she says. “I find so much more benefit out of therapy in the times that I’m not in crisis or going for a specific reason — I feel those are the most groundbreaking sessions for me personally.” However, she says therapy is also tremendously helpful when you are in moments of crisis or trauma.

Moore also says she thinks it’s important for your mental health and wellbeing to take time to unplug. “Sometimes, step away from the computer, tablet, or phone — put it in the other room, let it charge, and do something else constructive for your brain,” she says. “Pick up a book, put on an album, call a friend, light a candle — I’m a big proponent of smell; sense therapy is really helpful for me.” In fact, she says that when she gets home, lighting a candle is one of the first things she does.

As you can see, self-care is easy to practice once you begin, and it can be whatever works best for you, as Moore says. And, the more you do it, the better you’ll become — you’ll be on your way to wellness in no time.