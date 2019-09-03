Matt Donald's time on The Bachelorette was far too brief since Hannah Brown sent him home on night one. But he's getting a comeback on Bachelor in Paradise. Since he only had one episode to make an impression on fans, it's pretty great to know that Matt Donald's Instagram solidifies all the reasons viewers fell in love with him on TV in the first place. Back before his time on The Bachelorette, Matt's Instagram account was private. He has since changed that and while Matt's Instagram only has 52 posts, he clearly has been making efforts to share more since his time on The Bachelorette. So get to know him through his social media a bit more before he ends up on the Paradise beach.

When Hannah's season of The Bachelorette premiered back in May, the show pulled a fast one on fans when it came to old Matt Donald. Matt had the opportunity to show off his sweet personality in his opening video and "Old MacDonald"-themed entrance. But then he went home the first night after Hannah didn't give him a rose. Thankfully, Matt will be on Paradise since not only does he love the Bachelor franchise but Bachelor fans are in love with him. And besides riding a tractor, singing a made-up song, taking care of goats, and being a devoted family member, here are some other reasons why Bachelor Nation should be rooting for him based on his Instagram.

He Shows Gratitude After the world saw how he was sent home on night one, Matt took to Instagram to thank all the people who supported him in a video — and his gratitude seemed truly genuine.

He Needs His Caffeine Fix Like The Rest Of Us Matt doesn't need sponsored content or #ads to support his favorite places to get coffee, like Philz Coffee in his current town of Los Gatos, California. He also seems to be a fan of coffee since it appears he enjoyed another caffeinated treat in a totally not posed photo.

He Traded In His Tractor For An ATV He swapped his signature tractor for an ATV in this post making fun of himself for being a third wheel. He hasn't taken his single status too seriously in other posts either, like when he shared a pic from The Bachelorette and wrote, "Old Matt Donald has FOMO E-I-E-I-O."

He Loves His Family ... Matt shared on The Bachelorette how he knows American Sign Language since his parents and older brother are deaf. But his bond with his family goes beyond that with denim devotion, as you'll see in a great throwback pic if you swipe over on the above post.

... And His Dog ... Saban is really Matt's family's dog that he gave them for Christmas back in 2016. (And in his post introducing Saban, he used the hashtag "#rolltide" — cementing how seemingly meant to be he and Hannah B. were.) But just because Saban doesn't live with him in California doesn't mean their connection isn't still strong as the adorable above post shows. Matt clearly has a soft spot for pups as past posts from 2012 and 2014 highlight.