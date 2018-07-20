For the Duchess of Sussex, it seems there's no place like home for a summer vacation. According to Us Weekly, Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a solo trip to the United States in the coming weeks, and the Los Angeles native's first jaunt across the pond since becoming a royal will not be at all business-related. The tentative homecoming will be "a personal, unofficial trip ... to see family and friends,” the magazine reported via an unnamed source on Thursday, July 19.

While Kensington Palace likely won't officially confirm the Duchess's personal travel, Markle will reportedly be giving both coasts the royal treatment, with Us Weekly's insider also claiming “she’ll go to New York, then L.A.” After all, America is beautiful "from sea to shining sea," right?

An anonymous Markle "confidant" also told Us Weekly that her return to American soil since becoming a Duchess will precede her taking on another major new role: mother. “Expect to hear the pitter-patter of a little prince or princess in 2019,” said the source.

A pregnancy wouldn't super far-fetched, as both she and Prince Harry have previously expressed their interest in being parents. Markle told Canada’s Best Health magazine in 2016, "I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time.” And when asked about baby plans in a post-engagement BBC interview in November, Harry replied, “Of course ... You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

The news of the former Suits actress's solo trip came in a larger Us Weekly report that she and Prince Harry will also make an official visit to the U.S. together in 2019. And Markle's hometown will reportedly be on that itinerary as well, of course, along with other major U.S. cities — and possibly a trip across the border.

“They are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California,” a source told the publication. “They’re working to finalize locations and venues. … The Canadian Foreign Office has heard about the tour and would love to have them stop there. This may very well become a North American tour.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S.," and also "highlight and foster these relationships" a "palace insider" also told Us Weekly. The source added that the tour would likely include a visit to San Fransisco, where "they will meet with CEOs and female tech entrepreneurs to encourage their involvement in the industry."

Kensington Palace did confirm in April that Prince Harry would become the Patron of "Walk of America," an event organized by the Walking With the Wounded armed forces non-profit. Because the U.S. portion of the walk is slated to begin June 2 in L.A., Vanity Fair previously speculated that the couple's stateside tour may be happening around the same time.

While all of the above hasn't been officially confirmed, Kensington Palace announced another upcoming royal tour. This Fall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first overseas tour will take them to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga. The trip will coincide with the 2018 Invictus Games that will be held in Sydney, Australia and have long been close to Prince Harry's heart.

The royal couple also recently wrapped their first joint tour in Ireland. After arriving on July 10 for the two-day visit, the pair's packed schedule of events included: seeing the Book of Kells at Dublin's Trinity College, meeting Irish President Michael Higgins, viewing the Brian Boru Harp, greeting athletes at Croke Park, paying their respects at the memorial for the Irish Famine of the mid-19th century, exploring the Irish Emigration Museum, and visiting young coders at tech start-up Dogpatch Labs.

While the pair clearly loves to travel together, no one would blame Markle's reported plan to ditch business for pleasure to spend some quality time with friends and family back home in the U.S.