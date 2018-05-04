There's been much speculation over who Meghan Markle will choose to be in her wedding to Prince Harry and now there is finally an answer. According to a palace spokesperson who spoke with Us Weekly Friday, Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honor — and for good reason. Apparently, Markle has so many close friends she couldn't choose between all of them to stand next to her on the big day.

"She has a very close circle of friends and she could not just choose one," the palace spokesman told Us. "They will all be traveling to London that week to spend some quality time with her and she is pleased to have all their support there on her wedding day."

As bummed as some might be to learn Markle won't have a maid of honor, this is actually really positive news. The fact that the former Suits star has so many close friends speaks to the kind of woman and friend she is. The 36-year-old cherishes all of the women in her life in the same way. Clearly, Markle loves her friends equally and that's exactly the type of friend everyone needs and deserves.

It isn't surprising Markle has a group of women in her life she considers good friends. She's a proud feminist who not only believes in gender equality, but also uplifting and empowering other women. As she said at the UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women, "Women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there and in some cases, where this isn't available, well then you know what, then they need to create their own table." She continued, "It isn't enough to simply talk about equality, one must believe in it and it isn't enough to simply believe in it. One must work at it."

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is the type of woman Markle is. She fights on behalf of other women and can you imagine what she does for her own friends?

