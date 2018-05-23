It's been a whirlwind recently for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but that doesn't seem to be stopping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from visiting her father in Mexico. According to Entertainment Tonight, the royal couple might be heading to the country where Thomas Markle lives. It appears Harry has yet to meet his father-in-law, plus with Mr. Markle's recent health issues (he had heart surgery) that prohibited him from walking his daughter down the aisle and going to the wedding, in addition to the "paparazzi" pictures scandal, Markle reportedly wants to pay him a much-needed visit.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET, "I hear one of the things they want to do sooner than later — and now that they're married — is to go and see Thomas Markle, who is recovering from a heart operation." She continued, "We don't know when this trip might happen. ...I'm hearing from people close to Meghan and Harry that they're very keen to do it."

Nicholl didn't stop there and added about Harry, "He feels it's very important that he gets to meet Thomas." As for the former Suits star, "Of course, Meghan — who's been really concerned about her father's health — is keen to go see him as soon as possible."

It doesn't seem like Harry and Mr. Markle have met yet, but they have previously spoken. During Harry and Markle's first joint interview as an engaged couple, the 36-year-old royal revealed to the BBC Harry had met her mom, who the Invictus Games founder said is "amazing". When it came to her dad, Markle said about his relationship with Harry, "And he's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet, but it's all been -it's all been worth every effort."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On May 4, Us Weekly reported Mr. Markle's first face-to-face interaction with Harry would've been at the wedding, where he was supposed to walk Markle down the aisle. However, that unfortunately didn't happen and Prince Charles partly took over the role (Markle walked a portion of the way by herself) on the day of the wedding. Her mom, Doria Ragland, was also at the wedding. Ragland rode in the car with Markle on the way to Windsor Castle.

If Harry really hasn't met Mr. Markle in person, it only makes sense why he'd want to meet him now, especially since he's married to his daughter. Typically, most parents meet the person their child has chosen to wed well before the actual marriage ceremony, but that doesn't seem to be the case here with Markle's father. If so, a meeting between them is long overdue.

As for Markle, of course she'd want to visit her father. Not only is heart surgery serious, but not having her dad at her wedding probably made for an even more emotional time.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On May 17, Markle released a statement via Kensington Palace confirming Mr. Markle wouldn't be at her special day. It read:

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Mr. Markle also released a statement to TMZ on May 19 expressing his thoughts about the royal wedding. "My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy," he said in the statement. "I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness." TMZ also reported Mr. Markle said it was "emotional and joyful" watching the wedding on TV.

It sure sounds like now more than ever is the right time for Mr. Markle to receive a visit from Harry and Markle.