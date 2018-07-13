While the leaders of the United Kingdom and the U.S. held a bilateral meeting on national security, their spouses had some outdoor fun at Royal Hospital Chelsea on Friday. When the question arose about what Melania Trump and Philip May would be doing at their London event, not everyone would've expected lawn bowling to be on the agenda.

Melania was at the Royal Hospital Chelsea with British Prime Minister Theresa May's husband Philip May in London. The hospital is actually a home for retired soldiers, according to CNN.

Melania first held a informal chat with uniformed students to advance her "Be Best" campaign at the hospital's Great Hall. The students are a part of a program called "Be the Best You Can Be!" for empowering London young people, according to CNN.

"Why is your motto 'Be Best'?" one student asked Melania. "I want to help children be best in everything that they do, to be best at whatever your passion is, where you're focused. Everything in life, really. And be best with each other, to be kind," Melania told the student.

Then Melania and Philip joined the Chelsea Pensioners for some lawn games. "A bit harder, ya know," one student told Melania after she threw a bad shot. Their comment was met with good-natured laughter.

CNN characterized another of Melania's shots as "expertly" thrown. After another shot, Melania — in her stiletto high heels — got a high five from one of the veterans at the hospital, according to Express tabloid.

More to come ...