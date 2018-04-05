When it was first announced that Meryl Streep was joining Big Little Lies Season 2, the internet collectively wept. And when the first photo of Streep and Nicole Kidman filming Big Little Lies was shared on Instagram, you can bet the freaking out continued. Kidman posted the photo on Thursday afternoon with the caption: "First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys! #BigLittleLies." And yes, it's enough to make any fan's day.

Back in January, Entertainment Weekly reported that Streep will play Kidman's mother-in-law on the show, Mary Louise Wright.

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

More to come...