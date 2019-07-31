The speculation about who will be the next lead on The Bachelor is heating up. All eyes are on the possible contenders, both on the TV screen and off, i.e. on social media. Recently, Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson "accepted the final rose" from some sea creatures at Aquatica in San Antonio. Spoiler alert: it was just as adorable as you may have imagined. On July 30, the Bachelor Nation fan favorite shared photos and videos of whales, dolphins, seals, and other sea creatures on Instagram. In the caption, he cutely joked, "I accepted the final rose!!"

If Mike posted a series of photos with a bunch of human beings, the Bachelor fandom would be freaking out with questions about his relationship status. People would wonder about the possibility that he wouldn't be single by the time the Bachelor selection rolled around. However, these photos and videos of Mike, smiling and enjoying his time with the sea creatures show that he can enjoy himself in many different settings, which is why he would make a great Bachelor.

Not only that, but the photos could actually serve as inspiration for an upcoming date on his own season of The Bachelor. Hint hint, ABC. Hint hint, Chris Harrison.

Wouldn't it be cute to see Mike on a date swimming with dolphins and interacting with other sea creatures at an aquarium? It could work for a group date or a one-on-one. Just saying.

In another Instagram post, Mike shared even more photos and videos from his day at the aquarium. Along with those, he wrote "Had the best time ever!!! Think[i]n I may want to work with animals now!" Well, he certainly appeared to be thriving in those photos.

As adorable as those Instagram posts were, it's really the captions that stood out. Of course, Mike referring to "the final rose" is an obvious reference to the Bachelor franchise.

Unfortunately, Mike did not get that final rose from Hannah Brown during her season of The Bachelorette. Nevertheless, his reality TV dating history is not over yet. He just might end up with someone that he meets during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Mike does appear in the trailer for the upcoming BIP season. His love story might take place on the beach in Mexico (maybe even with some dolphins). Or it might just be the perfect lead-in to Mike's own season of The Bachelor.

There are a lot of ladies who would just love to give Mike their final rose or accept one from him. Demi Lovato has been very vocal about her crush on Mike. She has shown love for him in her Instagram Stories every week when she watched The Bachelorette. She even said that she would go on his season (if he had one). Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers agreed that Mike should get his own Bachelor season, but they did not address the Demi Lovato of it all.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see how things play out, but one thing is for sure: both human beings and sea creatures love Mike. He has been a fan favorite from the very start and his popularity has only increased with time. Whether it happens during his own season or on the beach during BIP, viewers want to see Mike find love. Fingers crossed that he will get to hand out a final rose at some point during his Bachelor franchise journey.