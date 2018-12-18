Ariana Grande said that she has "no tears left to cry" but perhaps you can scrounge up a few more for this cover of that Sweetener song. On Tuesday Dec. 18, Miley Cyrus covered Grande's "No Tears Left To Cry" with a little help from Mark Ronson for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. And her sweet twist on Grande's single might have fans grabbing for the tissues, if not for the song then for how Grande reacted to Cyrus' rendition.

With a swell of strings and giant broken heart-shaped disco ball behind her, Cyrus' cover is a mid-tempo bop that might still get you dancing and certainly, singing along. Cyrus belts out lines like "Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down/Can't stop now, can't stop so shut your mouth."

The singer knows something about having to move past loss. After losing her Malibu home in the recent California wildfires, Cyrus sent a message of hope to her fans. "My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong," she tweeted.

With Ronson on guitar, there's a little extra soulfulness to Cyrus' take on "No Tears Left To Cry," which Grande loved almost immediately. "i love that voice and soul sm," Grande tweeted shortly after the video went live. With over 30 thousand likes — and counting — on that tweet, it seems a lot of other people agree with her.

This latest love fest is just another example of how much Grande and Cyrus respect one another. Over the years, the longtime friends have donned animal onesies for a cover of "Don't Dream It's Over" together. Cyrus showed up to Grande's One Love Manchester concert to give her friend a hug and duet on that Crowded Song song again.

When they both dropped new singles on the same day last week – Grande released "Imagine," while Cyrus put out "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" – they were quick to support one another. Grande's tweet of support of Cyrus' new song, which shut down Kanye West and Drake's Twitter drama, even got her into a little bit of trouble.

In a tweet, West accused Grande of using him to promote her new song, before writing that the “ foolishness weighed” on his mental health, something he has talked about publicly over the past year. Grande's since apologized for her tweet, which she asked the "grown men arguing" to "please behave" so that she and Cyrus could drop their singles, but not before making an important point.

"with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period," she wrote in a now deleted tweet, adding, "it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today."

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, Grande has been listening to Cyrus on repeat as she made clear on her Instagram Story. Specifically, Cyrus' cover of "Merry Xmas (War Is Over)" by John Lennon, who also happens to have a song called "Imagine." Coincidence, we think not.

After hearing Cyrus' take on Grande's song, we really want to hear Grande cover one of Cyrus', like maybe "Wrecking Ball"? What do you say, Ari?