Missy Elliott made history as the first-ever female rapper to receive the Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. After an electric performance that included hits like "Get Your Freak On," "Work It," and "Pass That Dutch," Missy Elliott's VMAs Vanguard speech highlighted how meaningful this award is to her. She joined the ranks of David Bowie, Madonna, Kanye West, and Beyoncé in being recognized for her contributions to the music video world during the Aug. 26 ceremony. Considering that Elliott's first-ever music video, "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," is iconic with its blow-up garbage bag suit, MTV acknowledging Elliott in this way has been a long time coming. However, Elliot in her speech focused on all the people who inspired her and helped bring her to where she is today.

Missy Elliott's career has been going on longer than some of the VMA nominees have even been alive for, so she has accumulated a number of awards over the years. Besides VMAs in categories like Video of the Year (for "Lady Marmalade" and "Work It") and Best Special Effects in a Video ("We Run This"), Missy has won six BET Awards and four Grammys. Still, MTV giving her the Video Vanguard Award for her artistry in the field of music video is a triumph. But Elliott didn't take the stage to reflect on her career (she used her performance for that). Instead, she spent the majority of her acceptance speech giving thanks to people who have supported her throughout her career.

