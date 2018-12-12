Charlie's Angels are officially ready to jump back into action. On Wednesday, actress and director Elizabeth Banks gave fans a first look at the Charlie's Angels reboot with an Instagram post celebrating that the long-anticipated film has officially wrapped production. The photo also showed off stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott, in costume as the newest Angels, as they laughed and celebrated with director Banks.

"That’s a wrap. So much love and gratitude to these Angels," Banks captioned the photo, adding that fans can expect the film "#NextNovember." Of course, in true Banks fashion, the multi-hyphenate also joked about the difference between her ensemble and the Angels' combat-ready outfits. "Why did I wear such a big hat?" she added at the end of her caption.

While Scott, Stewart, and Balinska all seemed happy in the photo, these Angels are definitely here to kick ass in the upcoming reboot. According to Variety, this newest iteration of Charlie's Angels will build off of the legend that the iconic 1970s film and the early-aughts action flicks established, with the newest generation of spies taking the famed agency to a new level.

"The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global," according to the film's official logline, "providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients with offices and highly-trained teams worldwide."

Both Scott and Balinska have shown off the new, updated take on the Townsend agency on their own social media accounts. In November, Scott — who previously played the Pink Ranger opposite Banks in the Power Rangers reboot, and will star as Princess Jasmine in the upcoming live-action Aladdin — teased the International aspect of the new Townsend agency with a photo of her hands holding up two fancy business cards.

Balinska, meanwhile, has offered up quite a few behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming film, including a snap from October, which featured an incredible view of the city of Hamburg, Germany, where Charlie's Angels was filmed. "Needless to say, sitting on my Angel production chair whilst looking at an epic view 100% gets you in the zone," the actress captioned the snapshot.

And while none of the Angels have been able to offer many details about the action-packed update, Balinska did post a few photos of herself on the German soundstage where they filmed.

One person who could say a little bit about working on Charlie's Angels was Noah Centineo, who, according to Variety, is playing a "key role" as "a love interest for one of the Angels." In November, the actor gushed to Entertainment Tonight that he was having a great time on the film's set, and revealed that the female-led cast was helping him to feel right at home. "They're very loving people," Centineo said. "We were filming in Germany and Turkey, and as soon as I got there, they're like, 'What's good, man! Want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yeah, for sure!' They're all lovely, deeply talented, dedicated individuals."

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star, who will also be joined by Sam Claflin, Sir Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou, praised Banks as the perfect person to helm the feminist reboot of the iconic secret-agent franchise, describing her as "fantastic." He explained, "She knows exactly what she wants, and she's getting it on Charlie's... And she's very engaged, that's impressive."

And while there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the forthcoming Charlie's Angels, one thing seems for sure: With this cast and crew bringing a great deal of passion and girl power to the big screen, fans can expect that this film will be just as much of a fan favorite as the ones we all grew up on.