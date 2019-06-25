At this point, the undisputed "villain" of this Bachelorette season is Luke P. However, Jed's recent controversy is now giving Luke a run for his money. Former Bachelor lead Nick Viall discussed the accusations about Jed potentially having a girlfriend during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Nick didn't explicitly state that Jed wasn't "here for the right reasons," but he might as well have.

Nick opened with a rhetorical question that most Bachelorette viewers probably agree with: "What the f*ck, Jed?" When asked about the rumors that Jed went on the show with a girlfriend solely to advance his music career, Nick remarked, "I don't have any inside information, but there seems to be some hard-hitting evidence." And by evidence, he means screenshots of text messages that Jed supposedly sent.

Overall, Nick said, "It's disappointing" when asked about the controversy. The viewers agree, Nick. The. Viewers. Agree. He also pointed out, "There's not an episode Jed's in without a guitar or a piano. It's almost like the perfect episode." Yes, the "perfect episode" to bolster his fledgling music career. Can someone make a tally of the number of words Jed has sung on the show vs. the amount he said in actual conversations?

John Fleenor/ ABC

The most disheartening part of this perceived shadiness is that the Bachelorette herself, Hannah Brown, seems very into Jed. Nick predicted, "He's going far. It seems like it." Ugh.

Nick added, "As a viewer, it seems like he's a frontrunner." He even went as far to declare, "I would assume he's top four." Maybe his "girlfriend" will pop up during a hometown date and Hannah will dump him? (Or maybe that's just wishful thinking.)

The ET interview isn't the only time that Nick has criticized Jed. Nick came for him twice while he was live tweeting the June 24 episode. In his first tweet, he described Jed as a "better liar than he is a musician." Does that mean Nick isn't a fan of the "Mr. Right" song that Jed has managed to sing on pretty much every single episode? Seems like it.

In another tweet, Nick joked that Jed was overdoing it with the music, even by Jed standards. He was strumming a guitar, playing piano, and singing to nab that rose.

The Nashville resident's desire to be a successful musician isn't at-all-shocking, since Jed told Hannah that's why he went on the show during their one-on-one date. He confessed,

"I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it. But my first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth."

Hannah applauded Jed for his honesty, but his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens claimed to People that they were dating when he went on the show. She also claimed Jed only went on The Bachelorette to promote his music and promised they would continue their relationship after. She even alleged, "He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it." (Bustle previously reached out to Jed for comment, but did not hear back.)

Yikes — Bachelor viewers are questioning Jed's intentions, Nick made clear he isn't a fan, and Jed's ex is calling him out. Now there are just two people left to hear from: Hannah and Jed himself. Will this happen during the Men Tell All? Or will Jed get even further along in the season, meaning viewers would have to wait for the After the Final Rose special? Only time will tell.