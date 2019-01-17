These former Vampire Diaries costars may have previously dated for over three years, but that doesn't mean they can't still be friends. That's right, Nina Dobrev is friends with ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed. The trio's amicable relationship is something Dobrev, Somerhalder, and Reed have all addressed on many prior occasions. So, if you were wondering if they all remain on friendly terms, for the millionth time, yes. Like Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have proven, exes and their significant others can all be friends.

During Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's after-show on Wednesday (around the 1:20 mark in the video below), a caller asked Dobrev, "Do you see Ian? And now that he's married, is it weird that you are friends with both him and his wife?"

Like the totally cool human being she is, Dobrev delivered a response showing just how weird their friendship isn't. The Fam star answered,

"I don't think that's weird at all. I think that's great. Why can't everyone be friends? I think that they have a beautiful baby. They are happy — and so am I. What's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that."

Dobrev and Somerhalder broke up in 2013, and then in April 2015, Somerhalder married Reed. The married couple also welcomed their first child, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in August 2017. Despite rumors that Dobrev left TVD because of her former flame and onscreen love interest (it was always her plan to leave after six seasons), the two have repeatedly proven that they are genuine friends.

YouTube

The same can also be said for Dobrev and Reed. Actually, on Feb. 7, 2017, the Twilight star shared an Instagram with her husband and Dobrev. The point of her post was to slam unnecessary feud reports, all while showing how important it is to not pit women against each other. For awhile, they all chose to remain silent as a way to not fuel the ridiculous rumors, but they clearly all had enough, which led to Reed's post. Like she wrote,

"I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose."

Reed added,

"So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that's what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women."

That same exact day as Reed's post, Dobrev shared a photo with the animal activist and Somerhalder. She captioned it, "Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤"

Even Somerhalder shared Reed's same photo at the same time as his wife and Dobrev's Instagrams in 2017. Part of his caption read, "Let's stop spreading hate everyone, there's already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love. Only love here- always has been always will be."

How many times do they need to say it? Not everyone might be comfortable being friends with their ex and their new partner, which is totally fine. That's the point — it's a choice. Dobrev, Somerhalder, and Reed have chosen to be friends. It says a lot about them as individuals that they support each other and want to spread positivity. Their decision shouldn't be seen as strange, but a respectable and admirable one.